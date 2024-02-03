Georgiev bests McDavid in One-on-One at NHL All-Star Skills

TORONTO -- Alexandar Georgiev was the only one who could slow down Connor McDavid in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.
Although the Edmonton Oilers forward walked away with the $1 million prize as the overall winner, finishing first in four of the eight events, the Colorado Avalanche goalie bested him in the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One, making an event-high nine saves to earn the $100,000 goalie prize.
“Georgiev had my number,” McDavid said. “He was poke-checking, and he was mixing things up. He made it tough for me. He definitely deserved it.”
Georgiev considered it, “a really fun challenge,” to face McDavid, who led the League with 64 goals last season and has 20 in 43 games this season.
“I love going against Connor,” Georgiev said. “He’s incredible. Congratulations to him. He’s awesome, so fun to watch. We watch him on TV, obviously, all the time. Incredible skill there.”
Georgiev, who leads the NHL in wins this season (27-11-2), edged Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers for the top goalie prize. Each goalie allowed two goals, but Bobrovsky had eight saves against Georgiev’s Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon during the one-minute time allotment.