Georgiev bests McDavid in One-on-One at NHL All-Star Skills

The eight skaters in the One-on-One went in reverse order of the standings in the All-Star Skills through the first six events and picked which of the eight goalies they wanted to face in the breakaway competition.

Shooters were not permitted to face their teammate. So, when Georgiev and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck were the last two goalies remaining for Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and McDavid (the top two in the standings) to choose from, it was set that Makar would shoot against Hellebuyck and Georgiev would face McDavid.

Georgiev watched how the other goalies fared before him and was well aware Bobrovsky did well against MacKinnon, who was the second shooter in the event.

“You saw ‘Bob’ right away kind of set the standard really high with a ton of great saves,” Georgiev said. “And you’re like, ‘OK, that’s where we’re at. Probably two goals against is going to be in the competition.”

McDavid had been rolling up to that point, winning three of the first six events, and scored on his first shot before Georgiev stopped nine of his next 10 shots. Georgiev thwarted three of McDavid’s attempts with poke checks to knock the puck away before he could finish his moves.

“I just tried to get it in, and it worked the first time, so I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll try it the second time’ and then, ‘OK, maybe I’ll try it the third time,’” Georgiev said. “Just playing in the moment, I guess.”

Georgiev also knew Makar was tight on McDavid’s heels for first overall in the All-Star Skills, so he thought each save could help his teammate.

“I had that thought, for sure,” Georgiev said. “Just tried to help our guys in there, but then the moment comes and you’re just in the moment.”

Makar, who ended up finishing second to McDavid, appreciated Georgiev’s attempt to help him.

“He did the best he could,” Makar said. “He got his 100K, so he’ll be ready to go.”

When Georgiev learned he had won the goalie competition and the $100,000, he thought it was, “super cool.” He said he would probably use some of the prize money, “to buy something nice for my family,” and might share some of it with his Avalanche teammates.

“I would say, obviously, it’s kind of like a game,” Georgiev said. “You compete and you get a little satisfaction for performing well and then you have to let it go. But I enjoyed it, for sure.”