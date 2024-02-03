Georgiev bests McDavid in One-on-One at NHL All-Star Skills

Avalanche goalie makes 9 saves on Oilers captain to claim $100,000 goalie prize

alexg_020224_bug

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Alexandar Georgiev was the only one who could slow down Connor McDavid in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

Although the Edmonton Oilers forward walked away with the $1 million prize as the overall winner, finishing first in four of the eight events, the Colorado Avalanche goalie bested him in the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One, making an event-high nine saves to earn the $100,000 goalie prize.

“Georgiev had my number,” McDavid said. “He was poke-checking, and he was mixing things up. He made it tough for me. He definitely deserved it.”

Georgiev considered it, “a really fun challenge,” to face McDavid, who led the League with 64 goals last season and has 20 in 43 games this season.

“I love going against Connor,” Georgiev said. “He’s incredible. Congratulations to him. He’s awesome, so fun to watch. We watch him on TV, obviously, all the time. Incredible skill there.”

Georgiev, who leads the NHL in wins this season (27-11-2), edged Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers for the top goalie prize. Each goalie allowed two goals, but Bobrovsky had eight saves against Georgiev’s Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon during the one-minute time allotment.

Georgiev shuts down McDavid in One-On-One

The eight skaters in the One-on-One went in reverse order of the standings in the All-Star Skills through the first six events and picked which of the eight goalies they wanted to face in the breakaway competition.

Shooters were not permitted to face their teammate. So, when Georgiev and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck were the last two goalies remaining for Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and McDavid (the top two in the standings) to choose from, it was set that Makar would shoot against Hellebuyck and Georgiev would face McDavid.

Georgiev watched how the other goalies fared before him and was well aware Bobrovsky did well against MacKinnon, who was the second shooter in the event.

“You saw ‘Bob’ right away kind of set the standard really high with a ton of great saves,” Georgiev said. “And you’re like, ‘OK, that’s where we’re at. Probably two goals against is going to be in the competition.”

McDavid had been rolling up to that point, winning three of the first six events, and scored on his first shot before Georgiev stopped nine of his next 10 shots. Georgiev thwarted three of McDavid’s attempts with poke checks to knock the puck away before he could finish his moves.

“I just tried to get it in, and it worked the first time, so I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll try it the second time’ and then, ‘OK, maybe I’ll try it the third time,’” Georgiev said. “Just playing in the moment, I guess.”

Georgiev also knew Makar was tight on McDavid’s heels for first overall in the All-Star Skills, so he thought each save could help his teammate.

“I had that thought, for sure,” Georgiev said. “Just tried to help our guys in there, but then the moment comes and you’re just in the moment.”

Makar, who ended up finishing second to McDavid, appreciated Georgiev’s attempt to help him.

“He did the best he could,” Makar said. “He got his 100K, so he’ll be ready to go.”

When Georgiev learned he had won the goalie competition and the $100,000, he thought it was, “super cool.” He said he would probably use some of the prize money, “to buy something nice for my family,” and might share some of it with his Avalanche teammates.

“I would say, obviously, it’s kind of like a game,” Georgiev said. “You compete and you get a little satisfaction for performing well and then you have to let it go. But I enjoyed it, for sure.”

Related Content

McDavid of Oilers wins $1 million prize at 2024 NHL All-Star Skills

McDavid of Oilers grateful for reaction at NHL All-Star Skills 

All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

NHL All-Star

Players expect 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be ‘pretty competitive’

Matthews, Nylander shine for host Maple Leafs at NHL All-Star Skills

NHL All-Stars put on competitive show at Skills

McDavid of Oilers grateful for reaction at NHL All-Star Skills 

All-Star Game returns to Toronto with decades' worth of unusual tales

McDavid of Oilers wins $1 million prize at 2024 NHL All-Star Skills

All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

2024 NHL All-Star Skills live blog

Toews reminds Avalanche teammate Makar not to fall at All-Star Skills Competition

Bedard 'grateful' for small role in NHL All-Star Skills

NHL All-Star Weekend community digest

Trocheck’s son Leo scores impressive ‘Michigan’ goal at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Matthews surprises Make-A-Wish kids with birthday cake, visit

Goalies to play pivotal role in revamped NHL All-Star Skills

NHL All-Star Game celebrity captains live dream at player draft

Pettersson, Chara help break down science behind Hardest Shot at All-Star Skills

Mahovlich was nearly sold by Maple Leafs on eve of 1962 NHL All-Star Game

Harmon’s 5 points help Team King win PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase