McDavid of Oilers grateful for reaction at NHL All-Star Skills 

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid managed his way through the bridges lit up in green. He hit all three mini nets with sauce passes, making it look easy. He turned the corner and as he started weaving through the large replica Pepsi cans in front of the player bench, he smiled.

It was right then, right there, as he was still finishing the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, that the Edmonton Oilers captain knew he had it, that the $1 million prize for winning the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook was in his pocket.

McDavid ripped a shot into the net after weaving through the cans to finish the course in 40.606 seconds, beating Cale Makar's time of 43.435. He earned 10 points for winning that event, giving him a final total of 25, five more than Makar, who finished second at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

"I was most nervous, to be honest, about the passing," McDavid said. "I was really nervous about the passing, the sauce into the mini nets, so nervous that I kind of fumbled through the gates there. But I kind of made my way through and knew I was on a pretty good clip and I had some time to spare. I was like, 'Just don't miss,' and thankfully I didn't."

McDavid was the leader all the way through thanks to finishing first in the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater (13.408 seconds), the Upper Deck NHL Stickhandling (25.755 seconds) and the Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting, when went 4-for-4 on the targets in 9.158 seconds.

He earned five points for each win.

McDavid finished out of points contention in the Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge (ninth out of 11) and the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One (tied for sixth out of eight with three points), which is what set up the Obstacle Course drama.

McDavid, the last of six players to compete in the Obstacle Course, needed to finish in at least second place, besting Auston Matthews' time of 47.271 to win the Skills competition.

He was nearly seven seconds faster.

"It's tough to beat that guy," Makar said. "He was the guy to beat coming in, and yeah, he earned it."

Makar said he knew McDavid was going to beat his time once he stepped on the ice for the Obstacle Course. He thought his only hope was if McDavid got stuck on the mini nets, but that didn't happen.

"If he got stuck there, maybe a shot," Makar said. "He's so silky. He's fun to watch."

The silver lining, Makar said, is that he didn't lose to teammate Nathan MacKinnon, who didn't make it to the Obstacle Course having been eliminated by finishing last in the One-on-One.

"That would be worse if I lost to Nate," Makar said.