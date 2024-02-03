All-Star blog: Cam Talbot

Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot will be keeping a blog throughout the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second entry, he writes about the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, his thoughts on taking part in the Honda/Hyundai One-on-One event, where he was chosen first to go against William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the thrill of sharing it with his 7-year-old twins, Landon and Sloane.

Tonight was unbelievable. I mean, that's what it's all about -- to be in the building and to be where I get to watch the Skills. I was on the bench for the first five or six events with my kids and they get to be a part of all this, which is just something extremely special, something that I'll never take for granted and will always look back on, this as a highlight of my career. It's an extremely special night, a ton of fun and it's fun to watch. They put on a good show tonight. We watched the first few events from out there on the bench with the kids, which was great. And then they came back with us in the locker room while I got dressed. Then they went back onto the bench when I was in the shootout event.

It was amazing to be so close, to see it up close. I don't know, to be honest, how those guys do it, and you see it every single night and you see it in the game. You don't have to put them in a skills competition. We already know how extremely talented these guys are. I didn't get to see the relay event because we had to come into the dressing room to get changed, but it looked like a cool event from what they showed us before. Obviously, it's just a fun event overall from start to finish to watch, no matter what.