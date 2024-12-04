Maharaj back coaching, scouting for Ducks after surviving battle with pancreatic cancer

The hardest part of Sudarshan "Sudsie" Maharaj's battle with pancreatic cancer was not surgery to remove his gallbladder and parts of his small intestines, pancreas and stomach.

Nor was it enduring 11 rounds of chemotherapy, each a week-long process that at various points put him back in the hospital with blood clots in his lungs and a racing heartbeat.

Maharaj, the Anaheim Ducks director of goaltending, said the hardest parts were telling his two daughters about a diagnosis that came with survival rate between 20 and 40 percent, and when things didn’t look good during a year-long fight, planning his own funeral, which included asking goalies from a 17-season NHL coaching career to be his pallbearers.

"Sitting my wife [Yvonne] and daughters [Alexandra, 22, and Katherine, 19] to plan my funeral with them was extremely difficult," Maharaj said, his voice breaking with emotion. "Calling some of my former goalies to be my pallbearers was a difficult call to make too. I was going to have an all-star team carrying me out. I called Ryan Miller and Kevin Weekes and John Gibson and they were going to be three of my pallbearers. The fact they all stood up and were willing to do it was a great feeling."

Being able to tell them their services would not be required was an even better feeling.

On May 6, nearly one year after struggling to believe the initial diagnosis, Maharaj told a room full of family and friends that his oncologist had declared him cancer free.