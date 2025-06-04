Hockey Fights Cancer has record-breaking season in 2024-25

EDMONTON/NEW YORK/TORONTO - The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), and the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated charity dedicated to funding innovative cancer research, are proud to announce that $8.2 million was raised during the 2024-25 season, which is double the amount from the previous year, for Hockey Fights Cancer™ powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca.

As the preeminent cancer fundraising initiative in professional sports, Hockey Fights Cancer™ will direct over $4.6 million from this season’s campaign to support life-saving cancer research through the V Foundation across NHL markets in North America. Additionally, over $2.4 million was raised by NHL Clubs for local cancer-related charities across North America, and more than $1.1 million was raised by the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society through HFC Assist to aid in patient services.

“For more than a quarter-century, the entire National Hockey League family has dedicated itself to the mission of Hockey Fights Cancer, increasing awareness and raising millions of dollars to support families and fund research,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “By partnering with the V Foundation and AstraZeneca two years ago, the NHL and NHLPA exponentially increased Hockey Fights Cancer’s reach and fund-raising prowess. We are thrilled with what we accomplished together this past season and are excited to see what our teamwork can do in the coming years in our quest to vanquish cancer.”

“Our collective partnership with the NHL, the V Foundation and AstraZeneca has been incredibly valuable in creating a larger, united voice across hockey to raise funds and awareness as we aim to eradicate cancer,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “We are proud of the work our groups have done in this field, while remaining committed to continuing to make Hockey Fights Cancer a priority to benefit our greater hockey community.”

Since the V Foundation was named the official North American fundraising partner in 2023, Hockey Fights Cancer™ has dramatically expanded its reach and impact through the collective efforts of NHL clubs, players, coaches, corporate partners and fans. The V Foundation also ensures that 100% of direct donations it receives go directly to cancer research, thanks to an endowment that covers administrative expenses. Together, in just two years, we have already:

Raised over $12 million, thanks to the collective efforts of charitable partners, corporate sponsors, all 32 NHL Clubs and the global hockey community. To date, Hockey Fights Cancer U.S. presenting sponsor AstraZeneca has contributed $800,000 to life-saving cancer research through Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation.

Funded research in 16 NHL markets, with plans for continued expansion.

Awarded 25 research grants to date, including granting in conjunction with every NHL tentpole event this season. More grants will be awarded from this season’s record fundraising in the coming year.

Supported research across a wide range of cancers, including blood, brain, breast, cervical, colorectal, head and neck, lung, melanoma, pancreatic, prostate, and pediatric cancers.

“The momentum of Hockey Fights Cancer™ continues to build, and the impact that will be made through the initiative will be long-lasting,” said V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson. “We’ve had back-to-back record-breaking years of fundraising, and we are thankful to the NHL, the NHLPA and the entire hockey community for rallying around a worthy cause. Each dollar donated to the V Foundation through Hockey Fights Cancer™ goes directly to cancer research grants that are bettering treatment options, finding cures and saving lives. Together, we are providing hope of a better tomorrow to the millions of families faced with cancer each year.”

In honor of Ben Stelter—a courageous 6-year-old Edmonton Oilers superfan who inspired the hockey world during his battle with glioblastoma—the NHL, NHLPA, and the V Foundation are proud to announce that Hockey Fights Cancer™ will support two additional pediatric cancer research and adult glioblastoma research projects in conjunction with the Stanley Cup Final. This initiative celebrates Ben's legacy and the resilience of all those in the hockey community affected by cancer. Hockey Fights Cancer™ is honored to fund two transformative cancer research projects in the U.S. and Canada, advancing cancer treatments in both pediatric and adult populations.

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, Hockey Fights Cancer™ was the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league. For more than 26 years, this initiative has raised more than $44 million, uniting players, teams and fans in support of those affected by cancer. Together, the NHL, NHLPA, and the V Foundation remain committed to funding game-changing research to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives.