On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Devils give young fan game to remember

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils received a major boost to their lineup when they welcomed 12-year-old Theo Koshenkov during their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by RWJBarnabas Health at Prudential Center on Saturday.
Koshenkov of East Brunswick, N.J., was diagnosed with stage 2 Lymphoma in August. He’ll undergo the fifth of a scheduled six chemotherapy treatments at the Rutgers Cancer Institute next week.
"My advice to anyone going through what I'm going through is to just stick with it," Theo said. "It'll be over before you know it and, it seems bad at first, but it will get better and better."
The starry-eyed Devils fan was accompanied by his mother Diana and father Vadim on the red carpet as Devils players walked into the arena and into the locker room. He was given a signed hockey stick from Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and got to walk with brothers Jack and Luke Hughes.