On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Devils give young fan game to remember

Theo Koshenkov, 12, joins team as special addition for game at Prudential Center

Theo jack hughes

© New Jersey Devils

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils received a major boost to their lineup when they welcomed 12-year-old Theo Koshenkov during their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by RWJBarnabas Health at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Koshenkov of East Brunswick, N.J., was diagnosed with stage 2 Lymphoma in August. He’ll undergo the fifth of a scheduled six chemotherapy treatments at the Rutgers Cancer Institute next week.

"My advice to anyone going through what I'm going through is to just stick with it," Theo said. "It'll be over before you know it and, it seems bad at first, but it will get better and better."

The starry-eyed Devils fan was accompanied by his mother Diana and father Vadim on the red carpet as Devils players walked into the arena and into the locker room. He was given a signed hockey stick from Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and got to walk with brothers Jack and Luke Hughes.

Theo Koshenkov attends the Devils' practice for Hockey Fights Cancer

"Getting this stick from Dougie is giving me the motivation to try hockey now," Theo said with a grin. "It was cool to walk between two of the three brothers who are well-known because the whole (Hughes brothers) trio is great at hockey."

His gameday experience also included an opportunity to watch warmups of the Devils and Washington Capitals from the penalty box, join the starting lineup read in the locker room, participate in the pre-game ceremonial puck drop and then enjoy a ride on the Zamboni.

On Wednesday, Theo attended a Devils practice with his mother and grandfather (Paul) and was offered a one-day contract by Devils vice president of hockey operations Martin Brodeur in the Hall of Fame goaltenders' office at Prudential Center. Additionally, he received an official team-signed jersey and locker stall, and a meet and greet with the entire team after practice, including his favorite Devils' player, Jack Hughes.

"My grandpa is a super hockey fan and I just got into hockey because of him about three years ago and I started liking the Devils more and more," Theo said. "I like following Jack Hughes because he's fast, he's quick and he scores a lot."

Theo Brodeur

© New Jersey Devils

Diana said Theo should be able to return to a normal life after his sixth chemotherapy treatment and she looks forward to seeing him return to seventh grade at Churchill Junior High School in East Brunswick.

"It was a very sudden diagnosis," Diana said. "He had just one symptom appear ... a very swollen lymph node on his neck. Within a week, to a week-and-a-half, we got the diagnosis."

Theo will remain under close watch and continue to be monitored after the sixth treatment.

"This whole week has just been incredible," Diana said. "Players from the Devils came to Theo's Lego room at our house on Tuesday and spent three hours with him. We took photographs and videos he was just on cloud nine. Wednesday was just incredible with the private practice and being able to sign a contract with Marty Brodeur.

"People have just been buying him LEGO sets to keep him occupied when he's not in school. He has so many great friends, and is very open with his friends, who are keeping him in the loop of everything going on at school."

Vadim is grateful the Devils reached out to provide his son the experience of a liftetime.

"He's a very resilient kid, but I'd say by the last two days (of chemotherapy treatments), his spirits are kind of down so it's difficult," he said. "But he's been buzzing about this Devils experience for the last month. Even when he's in the hospital, he's buzzing and looking forward to it. He believes this is the most exciting day of his life."

Theo Sheldon Keefe

© New Jersey Devils

New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe recognizes the importance of one of the NHL's most important annual initiatives.

"I think our guys are excited to be able to give him a moment, to get a look on the inside," Keefe said. "You recognize the fight he's in, but to see him coming in with a smile on his face, you're happy for him. It gives Theo a little bit of a reprieve from the fight he's going through. There's perspective involved. We get something out of it as well, and that's really important.

"I do think Hockey Fights Cancer is a terrific initiative that the NHL puts through that the teams and the players embrace. I think hockey is always looking to give back and this is a good way, and frankly, an easy way for us to give a bit of a smile to anybody that's going through this hard time."

Theo locker room

© New Jersey Devils

