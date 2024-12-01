On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Devils give young fan game to remember

Diana said Theo should be able to return to a normal life after his sixth chemotherapy treatment and she looks forward to seeing him return to seventh grade at Churchill Junior High School in East Brunswick.

"It was a very sudden diagnosis," Diana said. "He had just one symptom appear ... a very swollen lymph node on his neck. Within a week, to a week-and-a-half, we got the diagnosis."

Theo will remain under close watch and continue to be monitored after the sixth treatment.

"This whole week has just been incredible," Diana said. "Players from the Devils came to Theo's Lego room at our house on Tuesday and spent three hours with him. We took photographs and videos he was just on cloud nine. Wednesday was just incredible with the private practice and being able to sign a contract with Marty Brodeur.

"People have just been buying him LEGO sets to keep him occupied when he's not in school. He has so many great friends, and is very open with his friends, who are keeping him in the loop of everything going on at school."

Vadim is grateful the Devils reached out to provide his son the experience of a liftetime.

"He's a very resilient kid, but I'd say by the last two days (of chemotherapy treatments), his spirits are kind of down so it's difficult," he said. "But he's been buzzing about this Devils experience for the last month. Even when he's in the hospital, he's buzzing and looking forward to it. He believes this is the most exciting day of his life."