Finnie honors mom’s battle with stick tribute on Red Wings’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night

DETROIT -- When the Detroit Red Wings host their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, rookie forward Emmitt Finnie will draw a cancer ribbon on top of the knob of his stick.

The 20-year-old has been doing it since junior in support of his mother, Shannon, who overcame breast cancer at first and has had liver cancer for the past three years.

She is doing well in treatment and will be watching from home in Langley, British Columbia, as the Red Wings play the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2).

“She’s going to keep fighting and hopefully get cancer-free here soon,” Emmitt said. “She’s been my biggest supporter my whole career, and I wouldn’t be here without her. I just want to make her proud.”

Oh, she’s proud. The whole family is.

“So proud of him,” Shannon said. “He’s put in a lot of hard work, and it hasn’t always been the easiest path. He grew late, so for us, it’s just … He’s really focused and dedicated. Yeah, we’re very proud.”

Emmitt has made a remarkable rise to the NHL while his mother has been fighting cancer.

Shannon received a breast cancer diagnosis in April 2019 and had a lumpectomy that August.

Emmitt was listed at 5-foot-3, 110 pounds when Kamloops took him in the fourth round (No. 82) of the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. In 2021-22, his first season in junior, he had no goals and six assists in 48 games. But he kept working on and off the ice, growing his game and body.

In November 2022, shortly after she was supposed to be cancer-free, Shannon learned the cancer had metastasized to her liver.

“That was a tough call to have with her,” Emmitt said. “That was a tough time for me and my family, just me being away from home and not getting to see her and stuff. Having that uncertainty was definitely hard.”

When Shannon went through chemotherapy the first time, Emmitt surprised her by shaving his head in solidarity. She shared a picture of him from Feb. 6, 2023.

“I had told him, ‘You know, you don’t have to do that,’” she said. “And he ended up doing it himself. At the time, he had quite long hair. It was a drastic change. But he’s always been very supportive.”