Ovechkin, pediatric cancer patient walk red carpet before Capitals season opener

4-year-old joins Washington captain, who is helping to raise awareness, funds for research

Ovechkin with Sunny

© Tom Gulitti

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin completed his chase of the NHL goals record last season, but the Washington Capitals captain’s work on THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer is far from over.

With an assist from 4-year-old Sunny Thornton, Ovechkin relaunched THE GR8 CHASE, a collaboration by the 40-year-old left wing, the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer and The V Foundation for Cancer Research to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Wearing a red dress with a silver tiara, Sunny, a pediatric cancer patient from Maryland undergoing treatment at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, accompanied Ovechkin on the “Rock the Red” carpet when he arrived for the Capitals’ season opener against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT).

“I had so much fun,” Sunny said after getting her photo taken at the end of the red carpet with Ovechkin and her parents, Katie and Patrick.

Since THE GR8 CHASE’s inception on March 5 to bring additional meaning to Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL goals record, which he broke by scoring his 895th goal on April 6 against the New York Islanders, it has raised more than $165,000. Ovechkin has pledged to make a donation in dollars equal to his career goals total for each one he scores, beginning with his 885th against the New York Rangers on March 5, for the remainder of his career. Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Capitals, matches each of his contributions.

After scoring 44 last season, Ovechkin begins the season with 897 career goals and needs three more to become the first player in NHL history to reach 900. Fans can support THE GR8 CHASE by donating $8 (for Ovechkin’s jersey number), or any amount they wish, here.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said. “For the organization, for myself, for people who have [cancer], this is an important thing, and I hope we’re going to raise lots of money and we’re going to help people who need it.”

Ovechkin greeted Sunny, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia on March 18, at the Capitals’ practice facility in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday morning and prepped her for her red-carpet experience.

“So, me and you, ah?” Ovechkin told Sunny after handing her a gift bag. “It’s going to be lots of people. It’s going to be lots of cameras.”

Sunny nodded shyly when Ovechkin asked if she was excited to attend her first Capitals game.

Ovechkin with Sunny and family

© Tom Gulitti

The gift bag Ovechkin gave Sunny included a hockey puck, an Ovechkin jersey and his limited-release cereal, Ovi’s Great Crunch. A portion of the proceeds from the bran flake cereal benefit THE GR8 CHASE.

Sunny also gave Ovechkin some gifts, including a signed puck, a friendship bracelet, a signed “Cancer Warrior” trading card and, of course, some hugs.

“He was phenomenal,” Katie Thornton said of Ovechkin. “He’s a big guy, so he can kind of look intimidating to a 4-year-old, but she took very well to him, and I think she was a little bit star-struck.”

Ovechkin held Sunny’s hand as he walked down the red carpet, stopping to sign dozens of autographs for fans along the way. Some of the fans yelled their well wishes to Sunny as well.

Katie Thornton said Sunny’s leukemia is in remission, but she has about 2 1/2 years of treatment remaining. Having a day away from that, and spending some time with Ovechkin, were a welcome respite.

“It’s really meant a lot to us just to be able to let Sunny shine outside of the walls of the hospital,” Katie Thornton said. “It was great to be in such a fun, supportive environment where people are rooting for and cheering her on and giving her and our family this opportunity to have a day where we don’t have to worry about cancer or treatment or being in the hospital.”

