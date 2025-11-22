Schaefer honors mother who died of cancer with touching tribute

Matthew Schaefer honored his late mom for Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday.

Before the New York Islanders hosted the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Schaefer posted a touching tribute to his mom, Jennifer, on Instagram, celebrating her birthday.

Coincidentally, the Islanders are hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday as well.

Schaefer’s mom passed away from cancer in February 2024.

The No. 1 pick from the 2025 NHL Draft posted a photo of him and his mom with a caption wishing her a happy birthday.