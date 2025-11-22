Schaefer honors mother who died of cancer with touching tribute

Islanders host Hockey Fights Cancer game Saturday; rookie defenseman lost mother nearly 2 years ago

Schaefer HFC final

© NHL

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Schaefer honored his late mom for Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday.

Before the New York Islanders hosted the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Schaefer posted a touching tribute to his mom, Jennifer, on Instagram, celebrating her birthday.

Coincidentally, the Islanders are hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday as well.

Schaefer’s mom passed away from cancer in February 2024.

The No. 1 pick from the 2025 NHL Draft posted a photo of him and his mom with a caption wishing her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Mom, I hope you have the best day,” Schaefer wrote. “I love and I miss you so much. Not a day goes by without you being on my mind. Rest in peace my angel.”

Before the game, Schaefer arrived at UBS Arena wearing a special Hockey Fights Cancer pink jersey, holding a sign that says, “I stand up for mom.”

He also taped his stick purple for warmups.

The young star received a strong ovation from the crowd after warmups and while he was announced as part of New York's starting lineup.

