Rantanen hat trick puts capper on Hockey Fights Cancer donation

Forward’s performance in Game 7 for Stars helps AstraZeneca reach goal of $300,000

Rantanen for HFC GOAL story 5825

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mikko Rantanen had his second hat trick in as many games Wednesday, lifting the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round.

But his epic Game 7 hat trick for the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the first round against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday did more than knock his former team out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It provided the winning score for Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation presented by AstraZeneca.

The forward’s three-goal third period put AstraZeneca over the top in the season-long NHL Hat Trick Challenge, reaching its donation goal of $300,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation.

It was the 80th hat trick of the NHL season and it was historic. The forward became the first player to score all three goals of a hat trick in a single period of a Game 7.

Before the season, AstraZenaca pledged to donate $3,000 for every hat trick scored during the regular season to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation.

There were 77 hat tricks in the regular season, making the total $231,000.

They upped the donation to $23,000 for each hat trick in the playoffs, meaning three hat tricks would get them to the $300,000 mark.

The first came from St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets on April 24. Three days later, Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes scored three against the New Jersey Devils in Game 3. And Saturday, Rantanen capped the donation at $300,000 with his historic hat trick.

COL@DAL, Gm7: Rantanen notches first postseason career hat trick for 4-point game

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has teamed up with the Capitals and the V Foundation to raise funds for pediatric cancer through THE GR8 CHASE for Victory over Cancer.

Ovechkin, who on April 6 became the NHL’s all-time goals leader with 895, is donating to pediatric cancer research for each regular-season goal he scores throughout the remainder of his career.

One-hundred percent of the donations will fund a childhood cancer research grant through the V Foundation in Ovechkin’s honor: the Alex Ovechkin GR8 Chase Pediatric Cancer Research Grant.

Hockey Fights Cancer was founded in 1998 as a joint initiative between the NHL and NHL Players' Association. This remarkable initiative has raised over $36 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions.

For the past 26 years, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative aims to fundraise for cancer research, create meaningful touchpoints all year long with our communities through tentpole events and storytelling, and educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors, as well as take action to get screened for certain cancers as appropriate. Hockey Fights Cancer is a year-round initiative, and November continues to be a celebration month for Hockey Fights Cancer with all 32 teams hosting in-game awareness nights throughout the season.

The campaign continues to unite the hockey community behind its powerful year-long campaign because cancer has no offseason, no bye weeks, and no time in the penalty box.

Latest News

Oilers at Golden Knights, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 2 preview

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils seek upgrades after roster 'wasn't good enough'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

For Nylander, scoring in ‘Style’ this postseason for Maple Leafs

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers hope home crowd gets them going in Game 3 against Maple Leafs

Hurricanes at Capitals, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 2 preview

Quenneville hired as Ducks coach, replaces Cronin 

Sullivan hopes to make Rangers 'most competitive team'

King Clancy nominee Nurse of Oilers reflects on building opportunities for kids

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Quarter-Century Team: Iginla, Selanne lead players who debuted before 2000

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL names AutoTrader as League’s official pre-owned automotive marketplace in Canada

Rantanen's comfort level, production rising for Stars

Rantanen scores 2nd straight hat trick, Stars top Jets in Game 1 of West 2nd Round

Panthers remain confident in Bobrovsky despite trailing Maple Leafs in Eastern 2nd Round