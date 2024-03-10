Pickard makes 41 saves, Oilers shut out Penguins

"It's obviously tough,” said Jarry, who has allowed eight goals on 64 shots in his past two starts. “I think just, collectively as a team, we've played very well. I think we've been giving up a lot of chances and obviously the puck hasn't been going in for us, so I think it puts a cloud over a lot of guys.

“I think it's tough when things are going this way and the puck's not going in, and we're giving up a lot of chances. I think that's just a microcosm of our game in total.”

Nurse extended the lead to 3-0 at 10:42 of the third, taking a pass from McDavid for a wrist shot from the left circle. He scored again at 15:58 from the high slot for the 4-0 final.

"The third period started, I was definitely thinking about, 'When are we going to get that third goal?'” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Get the third goal, kind of finish this game, eliminates any push that they're going to have. We were able to get that. A little bit later than I would have liked, but we did get it."

Pickard preserved Edmonton’s shutout with 16 saves in the third.

"It is great energy,” Pickard said. “It was a big game for us, especially coming off two losses. But it's a team we've had success against. [We] played well against them last Sunday and hit the ground running today. Scored early and never really looked back."