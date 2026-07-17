Mantha's video call with GM Mehta helped persuade him to sign with Devils

Mantha had NHL career highs of 33 goals, 31 assists and 64 points in 81 regular-season games with the Penguins last season and one assist in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He entered free agency hoping for term after coming off his best statistical season and looking for something longer than a one-year contract. At first, the market didn't unfold the way he and his camp expected.

The Devils initially discussed a one-year deal. Mantha's side circled back to see if New Jersey would consider lowering the average annual value in exchange for a second year. For Mantha, that added year mattered.

"With three young kids, I kind of wanted to stay somewhere for more than one year," he said. "Getting that two-year deal was a big relief and I'm just excited to be here now that it's all done and set."

The relief was about more than contract security; it also represented another step in a career Mantha has had to rebuild physically and mentally.

He grinded through rehabilitation after tearing his right ACL on Nov. 5, 2024, an injury that limited him to 13 games in what became a lost season. At 30, he wondered what came next. It was not the first time injuries had worn on him.

Mantha has worked for years with Toronto-based mental coach Matt Caldaroni, a relationship that began after shoulder surgery during the 2021-22 season with the Washington Capitals. The procedure came in November, and Mantha returned in March. Around that time, he said he had lost his passion for hockey.

"After my shoulder injury that kept me out for like 4-5 months, (Caldaroni) had me fill this whole paper and he's like, 'Are you sure you still like to play hockey?' I'm like, 'You know what? I don't know.' I've been injured a lot. I don't know if the passion is there as much.

"(Caldaroni) said, 'All right, we're going to get that back,' and that's how we started working together."

That work became central again after the knee injury. Mantha stayed in constant communication with Caldaroni throughout the rehab process.

"If you ask me if I love hockey today, my answer is easy ... it's yes," Mantha said. "So it worked the right way."