NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 26

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Betting lines provided by Betway

1. Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSDET)

3-way moneyline:

DET regulation win: +150

Draw at end of regulation: +310

WSH regulation win: +135

The Capitals are one point ahead of the Red Wings for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with one fewer game played. Detroit had an 8-3 home win against Washington on Feb. 27, led by forward Lucas Raymond’s three points (one goal, two assists) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s two goals. The Capitals are tied for 15th in regulation wins (28), while the Red Wings are tied for 22nd (25) in the category.

Detroit is 3-2-0 in its past five games, including a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 19, and Washington is 5-1-0 in its past six games, including a 7-6 shootout victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 22. Capitals forwards Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome are tied for their most points (each has 15 in 12 games) since March 1.

2. Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3)

Over 6.5 total goals: +105

Under 6.5 total goals: -125

The Oilers have lost back-to-back games and allowed 11 goals in the span. They will visit the Jets, who have lost three consecutive games and allowed at least four goals in two of those games. Edmonton ranks fourth in the NHL in goals per game (3.57) this season while Winnipeg is 18th in the category (3.07). The Oilers have gone 1-0-1 in two games against the Jets this season, scoring five goals and allowing four in the span.

Edmonton forward Zach Hyman is on a three-game scoring streak with four goals in the span. He has at least four shots on goal in four consecutive games and benefits from exposure on their top line to Connor McDavid, who has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in his past four games. Additionally, defenseman Mattias Ekholm has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four. For the Jets, defenseman Dylan DeMelo has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past six. He is on a pair with Josh Morrissey, who had two points (one goal, one assist) in their 3-2 OT win against the Oilers on Oct. 21.

3. Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

BOS moneyline: +110

FLA moneyline: -130

The Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Panthers this season after losing to them in seven games during the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston has lost consecutive games and has nine wins in its past 21 games (9-6-6 since Feb. 10). Florida snapped its four-game winless streak (0-3-1) with a 4-1 road victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Forwards Jake DeBrusk, Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle are tied for Boston’s points lead (one goal, one assist each) in the season series. The Panthers are expected to have forward Aleksander Barkov and defenseman Gustav Forsling back in the lineup Tuesday.

