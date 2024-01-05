NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 5

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO)

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +145

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -175

The Capitals are 1-3-2 in their past six games with all three regulation losses in that span coming by multiple goals. The Hurricanes are on a four-game winning streak with three of the victories coming by multiple goals and 5-0-1 in their past six road games. Washington is 9-5-4 at home this season and had a 2-1 shootout win at Carolina on Dec. 17.

Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has had five straight multipoint games totaling 11 points (six goals, five assists in span), giving him 23 points in 23 games this season. Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has a three-game point streak (four points in span), his first since a six-game point streak from Oct. 18-29, and leads them with 24 points in 36 games.

2. Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, TVAS)

CHI over 3.5 goals: +360

CHI under 3.5 goals: -575

NJD over 3.5 goals: -240

NJD under 3.5 goals: +175

The Devils have won four of their past five games, scoring four or more goals in each of their past three victories. The Blackhawks will be on the second of back-to-back games after a 4-1 road loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Chicago is 1-4-1 over its past six games but has scored four or more goals twice over that span.

The Blackhawks are led by center Connor Bedard, who leads NHL rookies in goals (15), assists (18), points (33 in 38 games) and shots on goal (118) but has had consecutive games without a point and four straight games without a goal. Devils forward Nico Hischier has a three-game point streak with five points (three goals, two assists) in the span.

3. Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN3, TVAS)

WPG moneyline: -200

ANA moneyline: +160

The Jets will be on the second of back-to-back games after a 2-1 road win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, extending their winning streak to four games. Winnipeg is 12-1-2 in its past 15 games and has the most points (26) in the NHL standings since the start of December, outscoring opponents 51-27 over that span. The Ducks are 1-4-1 during their current homestand, but the one win in that span was a 5-2 victory against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 27.

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano is among the NHL leaders in goals (18; tied for 17th) and shots on goal (127; tied for 24th) this season and has scored goals in four of his past five games. Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers leads them with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and 50 shots on goal over their past 15 games.

