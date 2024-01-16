NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 16

1. Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG)

SEA moneyline: +180

NYR moneyline: -225

The Rangers snapped a four-game winless streak when they defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Sunday and look to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 23-27. Even after the win Sunday, the Rangers have been held to two goals in three straight games and are 0-for-8 on the power play over their past two games (0-for-5 on Sunday). The Kraken were shut out by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday (3-0), ending their nine-game winning streak and 13-game point streak. Seattle leads the NHL in points percentage (.857) and goals allowed per game (1.64) since Dec. 12.

Rangers wing Artemi Panarin has scored 11 goals in 13 games since Dec. 19 and is tied for the second most in the NHL during the span behind Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (14). Panarin scored two goals in a 4-1 road win against the Kraken on Oct. 21. Alexis Lafrenière has 29 shots on goal in his past seven games and snapped an eight-game goal drought Sunday. Kraken wing Oliver Bjorkstrand has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past seven games. Defenseman Vince Dunn and forwards Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers did not play Monday because of injuries.

2. Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Over 6.5 total goals: -102

Under 6.5 total goals: -118

The Kings are playing the second of back-to-back games after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Monday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Kings, who will conclude their six-game road trip Tuesday. The Kings are 3-2-1 on the second of back-to-back games and have won seven of their nine games against Central Division teams. The Stars defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday and have won three of their past four games. Dallas has scored 17 goals over their past four games, ranks third in the NHL in goals per game (3.64) and has won nine of its past 13 games against Los Angeles.

Stars wing Jason Robertson has points in five straight games with six points (three goals, three assists) during the streak, and Matt Duchene has scored goals in three straight games and had points in seven of his past eight games (three goals, seven assists in span). Kings center Phillip Danault had three points (one goal, two assists) against the Hurricanes on Monday and has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4)

TOR puckline (+1.5 goals): -180

EDM puckline (-1.5 goals): +150

The Oilers have a franchise-record 10-game winning streak and enter Tuesday in Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Western Conference after a 2-9-1 start. Edmonton has outscored its opponents 39-17 during its winning streak and is 28-for-31 (90.3 percent) on the penalty kill over the 10 games. The Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday and return home after sweeping a three-game road trip; Edmonton plays five of its next six games at home, where it has a power-play percentage of 31.7 (19.4 on road). The Maple Leafs are 0-2-1 in their past three games, including consecutive regulation losses.

The Maple Leafs are 16-3-2 in their past 21 games against the Oilers. Toronto center Auston Matthews has 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 17 career games against the Oilers. Matthews has gone consecutive games without a goal but has not gone three straight without one since a four-game drought from Nov. 24-30. Maple Leafs wing Mitchell Marner has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. Oilers wing Zach Hyman leads them with eight goals during their 10-game winning streak. Hyman leads Edmonton with 26 goals in 39 games this season, and center Connor McDavid has had at least one point in every game during the 10-game winning streak with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in the span.