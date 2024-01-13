NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 13

1. Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:00 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, NHLN)

COL puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

The Avalanche enter this game coming off back-to-back wins and have gone 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. They will visit the Maple Leafs, who are 5-3-2 in their past 10. Colorado ranks third in the NHL in goals per game (3.64) this season and Toronto is right behind them, ranking fourth in the category (3.56). Both teams rank top 10 in the League in offensive zone time this season per NHL EDGE, with Colorado tied for fourth (43%) and Toronto slotting in at 10th (41.9%).

Nathan MacKinnon has been dominant with 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in his past 26 games. He is on a productive top line for the Avalanche with Mikko Rantanen, who has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six games and Jonathan Drouin, who has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past five games. William Nylander has points in four of his past five games with nine points (four goals, five assists) in the span. Defenseman Morgan Rielly has points in three of his past four games with five points (one goal, four assists) in the span.

2. Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings (7:00 p.m. ET; BSW, BSDET)

LAK moneyline: -160

DET moneyline: +135

The Kings have gone seven consecutive games without a win, including a 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Jan. 4. Meanwhile, Detroit is 5-4-1 in their past 10. The Red Wings rank seventh in the NHL in goals per game (3.51) this season and the Kings are tied for 12th in the category (3.29). The Los Angeles offense remains potent in terms of shot volume, tied for the second-most in the NHL per game (34.0).

Kevin Fiala is on a three-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. He is on a line with Phillip Danault, who is also on a three-game point streak with three points (one goal, two assists) in the span. Adrian Kempe continues to produce with four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four games. For the Red Wings, Lucas Raymond has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past six games and Dylan Larkin has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past three. Defenseman Olli Maatta has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past four games.

3. Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild (8:00 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN)

Over 6 total goals: -112

Under 6 total goals: -108

The Coyotes are 5-5-0 in their past 10 games and will visit the Wild, who are 4-6-0 in that same span. Minnesota is allowing the 11th-most goals per game (3.32) in the NHL this season, while Arizona ranks 18th in the category (3.08). The Wild are scoring the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.86) and the Coyotes are right behind them ranking 10th (2.95). Both Arizona and Minnesota have allowed at least four goals in four of their past five games.

Clayton Keller is on three-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span. He is on their top line with Nick Schmaltz, who had one goal and eight shots on goal in three games against the Wild last season. Minnesota forward Matt Boldy has points in three of his past four games with six points (four goals, two assists) in the span. He is on their top line with Ryan Hartman (five points in past five games) and Mats Zuccarello.