NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 6

1. Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS)

EDM moneyline: -145

VGK moneyline: +120

The Oilers’ 16-game winning streak is tied with the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second longest in a single season in NHL history. Edmonton, which can tie the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest winning streak of all-time, has outscored its opponents 61-24 during the span and allowed two or fewer goals in 14 straight games. The Oilers have allowed the fifth-fewest 5-on-5 goals (84) in the NHL this season.

But the Golden Knights still lead the Oilers by five points for second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers had a 5-4 shootout win against the Golden Knights on Nov. 28 and have earned points in six straight regular-season games against them (5-0-1), but Vegas defeated Edmonton in six games in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights lost 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL All-Star break but have points in six of their past seven games (5-1-1) despite missing center Jack Eichel (lower body) and defenseman Shea Theodore (upper body).

Oilers wing Zach Hyman has scored four goals in his past five games and leads them with 30 in 44 games this season. Connor McDavid had eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past three games and has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in his past 11 games against the Golden Knights, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Wing Warren Foegele has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during the Oilers’ winning streak. Golden Knights wing Jonathan Marchessault has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in his past 11 games.

2. Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Canucks are tied with the Boston Bruins for the most points (71) in the NHL standings and lead the League in even-strength goal differential (plus-50). The Canucks have points in 11 straight games (9-0-2) and have not lost in regulation since a 2-1 defeat against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 4. The Hurricanes are 11-2-1 in their past 14 games dating to Dec. 27 and have the second-best points percentage in the League (.821) during that span, behind the Oilers (1.000). The Hurricanes, who begin a three-game homestand, are 15-5-4 in 24 home games this season.

Vancouver is the only NHL team with three players with at least 60 points: forwards J.T. Miller (67 in 49 games; tied for fourth in the NHL), Elias Pettersson (64 in 49; eighth) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (62 in 49; leads NHL defensemen). Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho has 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) in his past 14 games, and wing Seth Jarvis has at least one point in seven of his past eight games, with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) during that span.

3. Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSP)

PHI puckline (+1.5 goals): -135

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +114

The Panthers won their final four games before the NHL All-Star break, outscoring opponents 15-7 during their winning streak. Florida has scored a power-play goal in each of its past four games, going 6-for-15 (40.0 percent) during the span. The Flyers lost five straight games in regulation before the All-Star break, allowing 27 goals during that span.

Panthers wing Sam Reinhart has scored 19 goals in his past seven games, including goals in four straight games, and ranks second in the NHL in goals (37) behind Auston Matthews (40) of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Reinhart’s frequent center, Aleksander Barkov, has 18 assists in his past 14 games. Flyers wing Owen Tippett is expected to return from injury and has eight points (six goals, two assists) in his past seven games and leads them with 167 shots on goal this season.