NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 21

1. Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, TNT, MAX)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Oilers have won consecutive games and are 30-9-0 under new coach Kris Knoblauch, including 16-2-0 at home in the span dating to Nov. 12. The Bruins are 15-5-6 on the road but coming off a 2-3-1 homestand. Edmonton is averaging the fifth-most goals per game (3.56) in the NHL, but Boston is allowing the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.64).

Bruins forward Trent Frederic has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past two games and quietly has their third-most goals (10) since Dec. 1 behind elite wings David Pastrnak (22) and Brad Marchand (18). Oilers forward Evander Kane has scored six goals on 22 shots on goal over his past six games.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs at Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO)

TOR moneyline: -200

ARI moneyline: +170

Toronto is 4-0-0 through the first four games of defenseman Morgan Rielly’s five-game suspension; he will be serving the final game Wednesday. The Coyotes are 0-9-1 in their past 10 games but defeated the Maple Leafs twice last season by a combined 10-5 margin. Arizona is 15-13-0 at home this season, while Toronto is 15-6-6 on the road.

Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann has seven points (six goals, one assist) with 13 shots on goal over his past four games. Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse has had points in consecutive games and has their second-most goals (20) and shots on goal (125) this season behind Clayton Keller (22 goals; 163 SOG). Toronto forward Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL in goals (49 in 53 games), has six points (five goals, one assist) in 12 career games against the Coyotes, his hometown team.

3. Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

PHI puckline (-1.5 goals): +125

CHI puckline (+1.5 goals): -160

The Flyers have allowed 10 goals over their consecutive losses and visit the Blackhawks, who are 1-8-1 in their past 10 games but recently had forward Connor Bedard, the NHL’s rookie points leader (39 in 42 games), rejoin the lineup. Each of Chicago’s past eight wins have come at home. Five of Philadelphia’s past seven wins have come by multiple goals.

Bedard has six points (two goals, four assists) in his first three games back from injury, and each of his linemates, Phillip Kurashev and Nick Foligno, has a six-game point streak. Flyers forward Travis Konecny leads them in points since Feb. 1 (11 in six games).

