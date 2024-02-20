NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 20

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Dallas Stars at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG)

DAL moneyline: +110

NYR moneyline: -135

The Rangers extended their winning streak to seven games when they rallied for a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Islanders in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Stars are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday but have earned at least a point in 11 of their past 12 games (8-1-3). Dallas had a 6-3 home win against New York on Nov. 20, led by three points (one goal, two assists) from center Roope Hintz.

The Rangers are 19-7-0 at home, while the Stars are 17-6-5 on the road. New York has the fifth-best power-play percentage in the NHL, but Dallas is tied for the seventh-best penalty kill percentage (82.0) and also leading the League in goals per game (3.73). Forward Chris Kreider leads New York with five goals in six games since Feb. 1, including four in his past two games. Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has six points (three goals, three assists) and 16 shots on goal during his three-game point streak.

2. Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP)

VAN puckline (+1.5 goals): -190

COL puckline (-1.5 goals): +150

The Canucks had a season-high 10 goals allowed (tied for most GA in single NHL game this season) in their loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday and have lost consecutive games in regulation with each by multiple goals for the first time all season. The Avalanche, who had a 4-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, are 2-4-1 in their past seven games, but 25 of their 34 wins this season have come by multiple goals.

Vancouver is averaging the second-most goals per game (3.72) in the NHL, and Colorado is right behind in third (3.70). But the Canucks rank sixth in team save percentage (.909), while the Avalanche are tied for sixth worst (.891) in that category. Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes had two assists in the 10-7 loss to the Wild on Monday, giving him 56 assists in 57 games (fourth in NHL) this season. Colorado defenseman Bowen Byram has had three straight multipoint games.

3. Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI)

Over 5.5 total goals: -125

Under 5.5 total goals: +105

The Wild are coming off their highest goal output of the season (10) against the Canucks on Monday but rank 15th in goals per game (3.11) this season, while the Jets are tied for 18th (3.00). Minnesota forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a hat trick and six-point game in their victory Monday. Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in save percentage (.925 in 40 games) among those who have played at least 25 games.

Jets forward Sean Monahan had a hat trick against the Calgary Flames, his former team, on Monday, giving him four goals in his past two games. Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has scored goals in three of his past five games.

