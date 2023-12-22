NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 22

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSP+)

PHI moneyline: +115

DET moneyline: -135

The Flyers have only one regulation loss in their past 10 games and will visit the Red Wings, who have lost four consecutive games. Philadelphia is tied for the eighth-most shots on goal per game (32.6) in the NHL this season, meanwhile Detroit is tied for 19th in that category (30.1). The Red Wings, however, rank fifth in the League in goals per game (3.50) while the Flyers are tied for 23rd (2.88). The Flyers won their only matchup 1-0 this season last week on Dec. 16.

Forward Travis Konecny leads Philadelphia in points (26 in 32 games) and goals (16) this season. Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett are both tied for their second most goals (11 in 32 games). Tippett has points in three of his past four games (two goals, one assist in the span) and has 12 shots on goal across his past two games. For Detroit, Dylan Larkin has points in back-to-back games since returning from injury and has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past nine games. Patrick Kane has six points (two goals, four assists) and 26 shots on goal in his first eight games as a member of the Red Wings.

2. Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

The Bruins enter this matchup in Winnipeg coming off back-to-back OT losses, while the Jets have been heating up to end out the year going 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Boston is allowing the third-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.57) this season and the Jets rank fourth in that category (2.58). Winnipeg is scoring the 12th-most goals per game (3.35) and the Bruins rank 15th (3.17).

Among goalies with at least 20 games played this season, Connor Hellebuyck ranks fourth in save percentage (.916) and has a 15-6-2 record. Forward Gabriel Vilardi is on a four-game point streak with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the span. He is on the dynamic Jets top line with Nikolaj Ehlers (four goals and nine points in past four games) and Mark Scheifele (three goals, and six points in past four games). For Boston, David Pastrnak has points in three of his past five games with seven points (five goals, two assists) in the span. Boston’s second line with James van Riemsdyk (five points in past four games) and Morgan Geekie (five points in past five games) also has sneaky production potential.

3. Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN2, RDS)

MTL puckline (+1.5 goals): -250

CHI puckline (-1.5 goals): +205

The Canadiens have won two of their past three games and will visit the Blackhawks, who are 3-6-1 in their past 10. Montreal is allowing the fourth-most shots on goal per game in the NHL (34) this season, meanwhile the Blackhawks are allowing the sixth-most shots on goal per game (32.5). The Canadiens won the only matchup against the Blackhawks this season 3-2 on Oct. 14.

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has points in four of his past five games with seven points (one goal, six assists) in the span. He has high shot volume as of late with 11 shots on goal across just his past two games. He brings exposure to linemates Lukas Reichel and Ryan Donato on their top line. For Montreal, Nick Suzuki has six points (one goal, five assists) during his four-game point streak. Defenseman Mike Matheson has been consistent with four assists in his past four games.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca.

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg