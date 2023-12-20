NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 20

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

1. New York Islanders at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS)

The Islanders will be on the second of back-to-back games after a 3-1 home win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. New York ranks fifth in the NHL in team save percentage (.911) and is tied for the most shutouts (four) in the League this season. The Capitals are right behind the Islanders in team SV% (.910; tied for sixth) and are coming off a 2-1 road shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The teams have split their first two matchups of the season, with the Islanders winning 3-0 on the road Nov. 2 and the Capitals responding with a 4-1 road victory Nov. 11.

Since Dec. 1, the Islanders are tied for third in the NHL in goals per game (4.00), while the Capitals are averaging the third fewest (2.25). New York has three players averaging at least a point per game: Mathew Barzal (33 in 30 games), Noah Dobson (33 in 31 games) and Bo Horvat (31 in 30). Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome are tied for Washington’s most points (18 in 28 games) and even-strength points (13) this season, and Strome leads them in goals (12).

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is in the midst of the longest goal drought of his NHL career (13 games) but has a high shot volume (46 shots on goal) in that span. Ovechkin's only two-goal game of the season came against the Islanders on Nov. 11.

2. Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings (10:00 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS)

The Kings have won consecutive games, including a 3-2 shootout win against the Kraken on Saturday, but only have five wins in 13 home games (5-5-3) this season. Seattle only has two wins in its past 12 games but quietly has had points in five of its past six games (2-1-3).

Among the 17 NHL goalies who have played at least 20 games, Kings starter Cam Talbot leads the League in save percentage (.926), while the Kraken are tied for the seventh-lowest team save percentage (.889). Both teams are stingy in terms of shots on goal allowed per game; Los Angeles is allowing the second fewest (26.3) and Seattle has the sixth fewest (28.6).

Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen has scored goals in three of his past four games. Defenseman Will Borgen leads Seattle in even-strength points (five in nine games) since Dec. 1. Los Angeles forward Trevor Moore quietly leads them in goals (15) and shots on goal (90) and is tied for their most even-strength points (18) this season.

3. Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSDET)

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin returned from injury Monday and had an assist and three shots on goal, but they lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks at home, falling to 1-5-1 in seven games since forward Patrick Kane's debut. The Jets are 6-1-1 in their past eight games but coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at home.

Dating back to the game when the Jets’ leading goal scorer Kyle Connor (17) was injured Dec. 10, forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabriel Vilardi are tied for their most points (each has eight in five games), with Vilardi scoring their most goals (five) over that span. Kane had two assists and five shots on goal against the Ducks on Monday, giving him four points (one goal, three assists), three on the power play, and 25 shots on goal over his first seven games of the season.

