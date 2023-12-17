NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 17

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, TVAS)

OTT puckline (+1.5 goals): -155

VGK puckline (-1.5 goals): +130

The Golden Knights had a 5-2 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday but previously won four straight games and are still 6-1-1 in their past eight with four of those victories coming by multiple goals. The Senators have lost three straight games and are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games. But Ottawa is averaging slightly more goals per game (3.36; ninth in NHL) than Vegas (3.32; 11th) and has scored at least four goals in 12 of its 25 games this season.

Senators forward Tim Stützle leads them in assists (22) and points (28 in 25 games), but their power play has struggled this season (16.7 percent; tied for ninth worst in NHL) while the Golden Knights have the second-best penalty kill (87.4 percent). Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy voted most valuable player of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs during its Stanley Cup title run, leads the Golden Knights in goals (14) and is one of four of their players in double digits (others: Jack Eichel, William Karlsson have 13 each; Mark Stone has 10).

2. San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN)

SJS moneyline: +240

COL moneyline: -310

The Sharks have the third-fewest points (21) in the NHL standings but are 6-3-2 in their past 11 games and are tied for the ninth-most goals per game (3.27) over that span since Nov. 24. The Avalanche are coming off a 6-2 road loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, when elite defenseman Cale Makar missed the game because of a lower-body injury, and have three wins in their past nine games.

The Sharks and Avalanche are tied with each other for 21st in team save percentage (.894). Colorado defeated San Jose 2-1 in a shootout Oct. 14, when San Jose goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 51 saves on 52 shots faced in the loss.

Sharks forward Mikael Granlund has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past seven games and is tied for fourth in the NHL in points over that span since Dec. 1. Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has five points (two goals, three assists) and 15 shots on goal over his past three games and is quietly tied for their second-most goals (12) behind Mikko Rantanen (14).

3. Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC)

Over 6.5 total goals: -120

Under 6.5 total goals: +110

The Devils have won eight of their past 10 games and are averaging the second-most goals per game (4.00) in the NHL over that span since Nov. 25 behind only the Edmonton Oilers (4.22). The Ducks have lost 13 of their past 14 games and are averaging the fewest goals per game (1.93) in the NHL over that span since Nov. 15.

Forward Mason McTavish, who leads the Ducks in points per game (0.88; 21 in 24 games), has not played since Dec. 2 because of an upper-body injury but could be nearing a return. The Devils have three players averaging better than a point per game since Nov. 25: forwards Jack Hughes (15 points in 10 games), Jesper Bratt (13 in 10) and Nico Hischier (12 in 10).

