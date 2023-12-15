NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 15

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Ottawa Senators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN5, RDS)

OTT puckline (+1.5 goals): -148

DAL puckline (-1.5 goals): +124

The Senators are 4-6-0 in their past 10 games and visit the Stars, who are 4-4-2 in the same span. Ottawa is tied for the fourth-most shots on goal per game (33.2) in the NHL this season. Dallas, meanwhile, ranks eighth in the League in goals per game (3.44) and has scored at least four goals in three of its past four games. Last season, the Senators were 1-0-1 in two games against the Stars.

The Stars defense has been productive with Miro Heiskanen having five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games and Jani Hakanpää having five assists in his past six. Dallas forward Matt Duchene has had points in three of his past four games with five points (two goals, three assists) in the span and at least three shots on goal in all four. For Ottawa, Claude Giroux has had points in four of his past five games with six points (three goals, three assists) in the span. Drake Batherson has points in six of his past seven games with eight points (two goals, six assists) in the span.

2. San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA)

SJS moneyline: +170

ARI moneyline: -210

San Jose has scored at least five goals in four of its past six games and is 6-2-2 over the past 10. The Sharks visit the Coyotes, who have lost four straight games. The Sharks are allowing the most goals per game (3.93) and shots on goal per game (36.7) in the NHL this season. The Coyotes are tied for the seventh-most shots on goal allowed per game (32.3).

Arizona’s depth is highlighted by Lawson Crouse, who has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four games playing on a line with Matias Maccelli, who also has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four. Jason Zucker is playing on the Coyotes' top line and has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five. For San Jose, Mikael Granlund has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past six games and William Eklund has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past three.

3. Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, TVAS)

Over 6.5 total goals: +110

Under 6.5 total goals: -130

The Sabres are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games, while the Golden Knights are at the top of the Pacific Division standings and on a four-game winning streak. Vegas ranks ninth in the NHL in goals per game (3.37) this season, while Buffalo has the League's seventh fewest (2.83). Last season, the Sabres were 1-1-0 in two games against the Golden Knights, scoring seven goals and allowing nine in the span.

Buffalo’s defense has been productive recently with Rasmus Dahlin having 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his past 13 games and Connor Clifton having four assists in his past four. For Vegas, forward Mark Stone has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past four games and is playing on the top line with Jack Eichel, who has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his past eight.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca.

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg.