NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 1

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. San Jose Sharks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS)

SJS puckline (+2.5 goals): -135

NJD puckline (-2.5 goals): +114

The Devils are on a three-game winning streak and host the Sharks with each team on the second of back-to-back games. New Jersey ranks fifth in the NHL in goals per game (3.62) this season and seventh in shots on goal per game (32.4) but are allowing the fourth-most goals per game (3.62). The Sharks are allowing the most goals (3.96) and shots (36.8) per game in the NHL but have won two of their past three games.

Devils forward Tyler Toffoli has five points (three goals, two assists) during his three-game point streak playing on the top line with Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer, who also has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past three games. Rookie defenseman Luke Hughes has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past three games, with two of those points coming on the power play playing mostly on the first unit.

San Jose forward Fabian Zetterlund will face his former team for the first time after being acquired from New Jersey last season. Zetterlund is tied with wing Mike Hoffman for the Sharks lead in goals (six in 23 games), with two of those goals coming over his past three games. Center Tomas Hertl leads San Jose in points (16 in 22 games), and New Jersey wing Timo Meier, acquired from the Sharks in the Zetterlund trade, could return from a lower-body injury.

2. Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS)

OTT moneyline: -150

CBJ moneyline: +125

The Senators rank sixth in the NHL in goals per game (3.47) this season and are tied for the ninth-most shots on goal per game (32.1). The Blue Jackets are coming off two signature wins this past week; Columbus defeated the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Nov. 27 and had a 2-1 victory against the Devils on Nov. 24. Ottawa is 5-5-0 in its past 10 games, while Columbus is 3-6-1 over that same span.

Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner leads them in goals (11 in 24 games) and, per NHL EDGE stats, is tied for the fourth-most high-danger goals (10) in the League. Jenner is tied with defenseman Zach Werenski for Columbus’ lead in points (16) . Senators forwardTim Stützle leads them with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 17 games.

3. Jack Hughes (Devils) points prop vs. Sharks

Over 1.5 points: -146

Under 1.5 points: +114

Hughes is tied for the ninth-most points (29 in 16 games) in the NHL and leads the League in points per game (1.81). Hughes has had three points in consecutive games with 18 shots on goal in that span. He has had at least eight shots on goal in three of his past four games, and the Devils have the best power play in the NHL (35.6 percent). But Hughes was held to one goal and no assists on 11 shots on goal in two games against San Jose last season, and the Sharks have allowed three or fewer goals in each of their past four games.

