NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 7

1. Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN)

3-way moneyline:

DAL regulation win: +160

Draw at end of regulation: +310

COL regulation win: +125

The Stars are coming off a 3-2 road loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, snapping their previous eight-game winning streak. Dallas is tied for the second-most overtime wins (eight) in the NHL behind the Detroit Red Wings (nine). The Avalanche rank fourth in the League in regulation wins (40), while the Stars are tied for seventh (37). Colorado is 2-3-1 in its past six games and coming off a 6-2 road loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, when forward Mikko Rantanen left the game with an upper-body injury.

The Avalanche are 3-0-0 against the Stars this season, including a 5-4 overtime win at Dallas on Jan. 4, and have outscored them 16-8. Elite skaters Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Rantanen each has five points in three games during the season series. Stars forward Jamie Benn leads them in points (21 in 15 games) since March 1 and is tied with linemate Wyatt Johnston for their goal lead (11 each) over that span.

2. Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN)

NSH moneyline: +100

NJD moneyline: -120

The Predators, who are coming off a 2-0 road loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, have lost four of their past five games and been outscored 23-14 over that span. The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 road win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Nashville is 6-0-1 when playing on no days rest this season, while New Jersey is 3-11-1 in those situations.

The Devils had a 4-2 road win against the Predators on Feb. 13, led by center Nico Hischier’s two goals in the game. Nashville wing Filip Forsberg is tied for seventh in the NHL in goals (43) and ranks 12th in points (87 in 77 games).

3. Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, TSN2, RDS)

MTL puckline (+1.5 goals): +115

NYR puckline (-1.5 goals): -150

The Rangers and Canadiens have split the season series; Montreal had a 4-3 home shootout win Jan. 6 before New York bounced back with a 7-4 home victory Feb. 15. The Rangers have won seven of their past eight games, with five of those victories coming by a one-goal margin, and are averaging the sixth-most goals per game (3.43) in the NHL. The Canadiens have earned at least a point in 11 of their past 17 games (6-7-4) but are allowing the seventh-most goals per game (3.38).

Montreal forward Juraj Slafkovsky has had at least a point in 12 of his past 13 games and is in the midst of the best stretch of his young NHL career with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) over his past 34 games. The Rangers are led by forward Artemi Panarin and defenseman Adam Fox, who are tied for the most points (five each in two games) during the season series.