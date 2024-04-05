NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 5

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

1. Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO)

Over 6.5 total goals: +115

Under 6.5 total goals: -150

The Capitals have lost two straight games and visit the Hurricanes, who are 7-2-1 in their past 10. Washington has allowed 10 goals in their past two games. Carolina has allowed at least four goals in two of its past four games and scored at least three goals in two of its past four as well. The Hurricanes are 1-0-2 in three games against the Capitals this season, scoring 13 goals and allowing nine.

Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his past 10 games, and forward Jake Guentzel has five points (one goal, four assists) during his three-game point streak. Defenseman Brady Skjei has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past nine games. Washington forward Tom Wilson is back from a six-game suspension and has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games played. Capitals defenseman John Carlson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past 10 games.

2. New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

NYR puckline (-1.5 goals): +165

DET puckline (+1.5 goals): -210

The Rangers are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games and visit the Red Wings, who are 4-4-2 in that same span. Detroit is 1-2-2 in its past five and has played past regulation in two of its past four games. New York has won both games against Detroit this season, scoring eight goals and allowing five.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his past seven games. Defenseman Adam Fox has five assists in his past three, and forward Kaapo Kakko has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games. Detroit forward Patrick Kane has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past three games, and forward Dylan Larkin has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four games.

3. Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT)

COL moneyline: +115

EDM moneyline: -135

The Avalanche are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games and visit the Oilers, who are 5-3-2 during that same span. Colorado won its only game against Edmonton this season, 3-2 in overtime on March 16. The Avalanche lead the NHL in goals per game (3.72), while the Oilers are fourth (3.54). Edmonton leads the League in shots on goal per game (33.8) while Colorado is third (33.3).

Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past three games, and defenseman Devon Toews has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past six. Oilers forward Connor McDavid has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in his past nine games, and defenseman Mattias Ekholm has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past six games.

