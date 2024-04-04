NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 4

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

1. Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE)

PIT regulation win: +135

Draw at end of regulation: +310

WSH regulation win: +145

The Penguins are 4-0-1 in their past five games and visit the Capitals, who are 0-2-1 in their past three games. Pittsburgh is averaging the sixth-most shots on goal per game (32.8) in the NHL this season compared to Washington having the second-fewest per game (26.7). The Penguins are tied for the sixth-most overtime/shootout losses in the NHL this season (11) and the Capitals are right behind in ninth (10).

For Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during his six-game point streak playing on their top line with Bryan Rust, who has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past six. Defenseman Kris Letang has five assists in his past four games. Washington forward Dylan Strome has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight games, and defenseman John Carlson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past nine.

2. New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH)

NYI moneyline: -190

CBJ moneyline: +160

The Blue Jackets have had consecutive wins against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and Colorado Avalanche on Monday after losing thier previous six (0-5-1). The Islanders have won each of their two games against the Blue Jackets this season, outscoring them 9-3. New York also is coming off consecutive wins, against the Philadelphia Flyers on the road in overtime Monday and against the Chicago Blackhawks at home Tuesday.

Islanders forward Mathew Barzal leads the season series with four points (two goals, two assists) in two games. Blue Jackets forward Alex Nylander, acquired from the Penguins on Feb. 23, has scored 10 goals in 17 games with Columbus, and defenseman Zach Werenski has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 25 games since Feb. 1, 10th among NHL defensemen during that span.

3. Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NESN)

BOS puckline (+1.5 goals): -210

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +160

The Hurricanes had a 3-2 road win against the Bruins on Jan. 24, led by multiple points from forwards Sebastian Aho (two assists) and Teuvo Teravainen (one goal, one assist); Boston forward Brad Marchand scored two goals in the loss. Carolina is 13-3-1 in its past 17 games, with nine of those victories coming by multiple goals. The Bruins have won three of their past four games, but four of their past six losses have come by multiple goals.

Carolina forward Jake Guentzel, acquired from Pittsburgh on March 7, has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and 35 shots on goal in 11 games since the trade. Boston forward Pavel Zacha has a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) and 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his past 14 games.

