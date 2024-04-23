NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 23

1. Game 2: Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, ALT, ESPN)

3-way moneyline:

COL regulation win: +145

Draw at end of regulation: +320

WPG regulation win: +140

The Jets had a 7-6 home regulation win against the Avalanche in Game 1 despite being outshot 46-23, led by three-point games from forwards Kyle Connor (two goals, one assist) and Mark Scheifele (one goal, two assists). Winnipeg has won all four games in the season series and led the NHL in regulation wins (46) in the regular season. Colorado was tied for the fifth-most regulation wins (42; 36 coming by multiple goals) and has 20 wins in 32 games following a loss of any kind.

Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen led Game 1 in shots on goal (seven) and had multiple points (one goal, one assist). Defenseman Cale Makar led Colorado with three points (one goal, two assists) in the loss and has more than a point per game (68 in 62 games) in his playoff career. Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi had two assists in the series opener, giving him six points (two goals, four assists) in eight career postseason games.

2. Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360)

TBL moneyline: +145

FLA moneyline: -175

The Panthers had a 3-2 home win against the Lightning in Game 1 and have won three of the four games in the season series. But Tampa Bay led the NHL in goals per game from March 1 to the end of the regular season (4.00) and had a 5-3 road victory against Florida on March 16 despite being outshot 50-16 in that game. The Lightning are 22-4 following a loss in the playoffs since 2020.

Florida forward Sam Reinhart, who was second in the NHL in goals (57) during the regular season behind Auston Matthews (69) of the Toronto Maple Leafs, scored a goal on five shots on goal in the series opener. Forward Steven Stamkos led Tampa Bay with two points (one goal, one assist) in the loss.

3. Game 2: Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, ESPN2, BSSO)

Over 6.5 total goals: +135

Under 6.5 total goals: -180

The Canucks had a 4-2 home win against the Predators in Game 1 despite trailing 2-1 in the third period. Vancouver has won all four games in the season series, but Nashville was second in the NHL in goals per game from Feb. 1 to the end of the regular season and has only had one losing streak since Feb. 17 (lost three straight March 28 to April 2). Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Game 2 after defeating the Predators in the series opener.

Vancouver forward Elias Lindholm, acquired from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31, scored a goal in Game 1, giving him points in six of his past seven games played. Nashville center Ryan O'Reilly scored a goal in Game 1 and is near a point per game (59 in 63 games) in the playoffs since 2019, when he won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy with the St. Louis Blues.