NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 16

1. Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS2, SNP, SNW)

WSH moneyline: +120

PHI moneyline: -140



The Capitals have won back-to-back games and hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They will visit the Flyers who are still in the hunt for a playoff berth and have also won back-to-back games. Washington has gone 1-0-1 in two games against Philadelphia this season, scoring eight goals and allowing five in regulation during the span. The Flyers are heavily outshooting the Capitals, tied for fourth in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.1) while Washington ranks 30th in the category (26.6).

Capitals forward Tom Wilson is on a three-game point streak with three points (one goal, two assists) in the span and multiple shots on goal in each of those games. Defenseman John Carlson has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past three games. For Philadelphia, Travis Konecny has points in back-to-back games with three points (two goals, one assist) in the span. He had six shots on goal in his only game against Washington earlier this season.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4)

TOR puckline (+1.5 goals): -180

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +145



The Maple Leafs are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Panthers, who are 5-4-1 in that same span but have won three consecutive games. Toronto has the second-most goals per game (3.65) in the League this season and Florida ranks 14th in that category (3.21). In three games against the Panthers this season the Maple Leafs went 2-1, scoring eight goals and allowing eight in regulation. Toronto has three wins in its past five games and had a goal differential of at least two in two of those games, including a 6-4 win over Florida on Apr. 1.

Auston Matthews has 25 points, including 14 goals, in his past 14 games. Mitch Marner has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past seven and John Tavares has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four. For Florida, Aleksander Barkov has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games. Matthew Tkachuk has seven points, including three goals, in his past six.

3. Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP, ESPN+, HULU)

Over 6.5 total goals: +110

Under 6.5 total goals: -135

The Flames have won back-to-back games and will visit the Canucks, who have won two of their past three. Calgary has scored 12 goals across its past two games and Vancouver has scored at least three goals in four consecutive matchups. The Canucks are 2-1 in three games against the Flames this season, scoring 10 goals and allowing 10 in the span. Vancouver ranks sixth in the NHL in goals per game (3.41).

For Calgary, Andrei Kuzmenko has 16 points, including nine goals, in his past nine games. Nazem Kadri has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past five. Yegor Sharangovich has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five as well. J.T. Miller has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in his past 10 games for Vancouver. Conor Garland has four points, including three goals, during his three-game point streak.