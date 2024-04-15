NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 15

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, BSSO)

NSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -225

PIT puckline (-1.5 goals): +170



The Predators have won back-to-back games and will visit the Penguins, who are still trying to secure a playoff spot. Pittsburgh has only one regulation loss in their past 10 games, going 7-1-2 in the span. The Penguins have five wins in their past seven games and scored at least four goals in each of those wins. Pittsburgh has the seventh-most shots on goal per game (32.5) in the NHL while Nashville ranks eighth in that category (32.2).

Forward Tommy Novak has five points (three goals, two assists) during his three-game point streak. Filip Forsberg has 26 points, including 14 goals, in his past 16 games. Defenseman Roman Josi has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past four games. For the Penguins Sidney Crosby has 21 points, including eight goals, in his past 11 games. Michael Bunting has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six games. Defenseman Erik Karlsson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six games.

2. Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NESN)

BOS moneyline: -150

WSH moneyline: +125



The Bruins are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games and enter this game after a 6-4 win over the Penguins on Saturday. Boston ranks 10th in the NHL in goals per game (3.28) compared to Washington ranking 28th in the category (2.65). Washington has played Boston twice this season, going 1-0-1 in the span and scoring five goals in regulation while allowing two. The Capitals currently hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but have yet to clinch a playoff berth.

Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his past eight games. He has strong lineup placement on their top line with David Pastrnak, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past six games and Danton Heinen, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five. For Washington, Alex Ovechkin has points in two of his past three games and has two points (one goal, one assist) and seven shots on goal in two games against Boston this season.

3. Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Senators have won back-to-back games and are 6-4-0 in their past 10. They will visit the Rangers who are 7-3-0 in that same span. New York has played two games against Ottawa this season, winning their first matchup 7-2 on Jan. 27 and losing their second game 6-2 on Dec. 5. The Rangers are tied for the seventh-most goals per game (3.38) in the NHL while the Senators are tied for 17th in the category (3.09).

New York forward Artemi Panarin has 31 points, including 13 goals, in his past 16 games. Mika Zibanejad has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five and defenseman Adam Fox has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in his past 17. Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk has seven points, including four goals, in his past five games. He has three goals and 11 shots on goal in two games against New York this season.

