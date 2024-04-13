NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 13

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

Over 5.5 total goals: -125

Under 5.5 total goals: +105



The Bruins have won four of their past five games and scored three goals in three of their past four. Boston will visit the Penguins, who have no regulation losses in their past 10 games (7-0-3 in the span). Pittsburgh has scored at least five goals in five of their past six games. The Bruins went 1-1-0 in two games against the Penguins this season, scoring 10 goals for and allowing seven in the span.

Boston forward Pavel Zacha has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past seven games. He is on their top line with David Pastrnak, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games. For Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby has 20 points, including eight goals, in his past 10 games. Evgeni Malkin has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past five and Michael Bunting has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five as well.

2. Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

VAN moneyline: +120

EDM moneyline: -140

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Oilers, who are 6-2-2 in the same span. Vancouver has only one regulation loss in their past four games, meanwhile Edmonton has won three of their past four games and scored at least four goals in each of those wins. The Canucks have won all three games against the Oilers this season, scoring 18 goals for and allowing six against in the span.

Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl has points in three of his past four games with five points (two goals, three assists) in the span. Defenseman Darnell Nurse has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past four games. For Vancouver, J.T. Miller has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his past nine games. Conor Garland has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past seven. Defenseman Quinn Hughes has 10 points, including four goals, in his past six games.

3. Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; SBSN, NBCSCA)

MIN puckline (-1.5 goals): +105

SJS puckline (+1.5 goals): -135

The Wild have lost back-to-back games and will visit the Sharks, who are coming off a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in their last game on Thursday. San Jose has gone 1-2-2 in their past five games and in three of those losses had a goal differential of one. The Wild have won both of their games against the Sharks this season, scoring seven goals for and allowing four in the span.

Kirill Kaprizov has points in eight of his past nine games with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in the span. Matt Boldy has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past three games. Defenseman Brock Faber has three assists in his past four. For the Sharks, William Eklund has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games. He is on their top line with Mikael Granlund, who has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in his past 10.

