NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview

Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast join host Keith Irizarry and analysts Mike Rupp and Thomas Hickey for the one-hour season preview show, which premieres Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

The show features analysis of NHL.com's fantasy rankings and point/win projections, draft strategies, player debates, sleepers and breakout candidates, as well as predictions for the Stanley Cup, NHL Awards and team point totals.