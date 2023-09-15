Fantasy

nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Fantasy hockey forward point projections
nhl fantasy hockey projections defenseman point stats

Fantasy hockey defenseman point projections
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
nhl projections fantasy hockey goalie team wins

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
nhl fantasy hockey breakouts candidates players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
nhl fantasy hockey team rankings projected lineups 2023-24

Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
nhl fantasy hockey keeper dynasty league rankings players prospects

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings
nhl fantasy hockey free agency signings recap 2023

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings
nhl fantasy hockey mock draft 1.0 for 2023-24

Fantasy hockey mock draft 1.0
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24

Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2023-24
Washington Capitals fantasy projections for 2023-24

Washington Capitals fantasy projections for 2023-24
Vegas Golden Knights fantasy projections for 2023-24

Vegas Golden Knights fantasy projections for 2023-24
Vancouver Canucks fantasy projections for 2023-24

Vancouver Canucks fantasy projections for 2023-24

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview

One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua to air Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. ET

NHLN_Betting_Fantasy_preview_3000x1688
By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Betting & Fantasy Preview" for the 2023-24 season.

Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast join host Keith Irizarry and analysts Mike Rupp and Thomas Hickey for the one-hour season preview show, which premieres Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

The show features analysis of NHL.com's fantasy rankings and point/win projections, draft strategies, player debates, sleepers and breakout candidates, as well as predictions for the Stanley Cup, NHL Awards and team point totals.

---

SHOW AIR TIMES

Friday, Sept. 15:

6 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16:

2 a.m. ET

4 a.m. ET

5 a.m. ET

6 a.m. ET

7 a.m. ET

9 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET