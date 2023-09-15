NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview

NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Betting & Fantasy Preview" for the 2023-24 season.
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua to air Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. ET
Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast join host Keith Irizarry and analysts Mike Rupp and Thomas Hickey for the one-hour season preview show, which premieres Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. ET on NHL Network.
The show features analysis of NHL.com's fantasy rankings and point/win projections, draft strategies, player debates, sleepers and breakout candidates, as well as predictions for the Stanley Cup, NHL Awards and team point totals.
SHOW AIR TIMES
Friday, Sept. 15:
6 p.m. ET
7 p.m. ET
10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 16:
2 a.m. ET
4 a.m. ET
5 a.m. ET
6 a.m. ET
7 a.m. ET
9 a.m. ET
10 a.m. ET