Inside look at Toronto Maple Leafs

It didn't take long for that to start happening.

Just 48 hours after Chayka and Sundin came on board, the Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery after holding the fifth-best odds (8.5 percent). The subsequent selection of McKenna, a playmaking Penn State forward from Whitehorse, Yukon, came after Chayka traveled to the family home to get to know the highly regarded prospect better and featured the 18-year-old taking the Toronto GM on a journey up a nearby mountain in an off-road vehicle.

"I think he had his eyes closed for parts of the trip," McKenna laughed, adding that "being a Canadian kid and going to the biggest hockey market in the world … I love those fans already. It's one of the most passionate fanbases out there."

Chayka admitted the Maple Leafs had some luck in the lottery to be in the position to land McKenna. The remainder of the reshaped roster came via some careful planning that's resulted in Toronto featuring new looks in goal, on the blue line and up front.

Bobrovsky, 37, signed a three-year contract July 1. He helped the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025 and is confident he can rebound from an .877 save percentage last season, the lowest in his NHL career.

"It's a blessing to join this team," Bobrovsky said. "This is Toronto. It's the capital of hockey, in my mind."