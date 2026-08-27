Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs

1. Gavin McKenna, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Penn State (NCAA): 35 GP, 15-36-51

The 18-year-old (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) was named the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year for 2024-25 after he had 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League. Instead of remaining in the WHL, he opted to join Penn State to learn how to "compete against men."

McKenna's learning curve to that end was promising. After grinding out 19 points in his first 18 games, he rebounded with 32 points in his final 17 games and looked more comfortable with every outing.

The Maple Leafs expect him to step right into the lineup. Don't be surprised if he gets power-play time and, at some point, becomes the playmaking wing that captain Auston Matthews lost when Mitch Marner joined the Vegas Golden Knights last July.

"Obviously the brain and the talent is evident," Toronto general manager John Chayka said. "Just the instincts, and his raw ability, I think are interesting."

Projected NHL arrival: This season