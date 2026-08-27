NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs
No. 1 pick McKenna could step into lineup immediately, become playmaker alongside Matthews
© Toronto Maple Leafs
1. Gavin McKenna, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Penn State (NCAA): 35 GP, 15-36-51
The 18-year-old (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) was named the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year for 2024-25 after he had 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League. Instead of remaining in the WHL, he opted to join Penn State to learn how to "compete against men."
McKenna's learning curve to that end was promising. After grinding out 19 points in his first 18 games, he rebounded with 32 points in his final 17 games and looked more comfortable with every outing.
The Maple Leafs expect him to step right into the lineup. Don't be surprised if he gets power-play time and, at some point, becomes the playmaking wing that captain Auston Matthews lost when Mitch Marner joined the Vegas Golden Knights last July.
"Obviously the brain and the talent is evident," Toronto general manager John Chayka said. "Just the instincts, and his raw ability, I think are interesting."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Artur Akhtyamov, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 106 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Toronto (AHL): 37 GP, 21-12-4, 2.88 GAA, .904 SVP, 1 SO; Toronto (NHL): 3 GP, 0-2-0, 5.24 GAA, .877 SVP
The 24-year-old (6-2, 176) came into his own last season when he helped the Marlies to the Calder Cup title as champions of the American Hockey League. He was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP after going 15-7 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 games.
"I've said this since Day 1: He reminds me a lot of Ilya Sorokin," then-Marlies coach John Gruden, now an assistant with the Maple Leafs, said. "I had him with (the New York Islanders) when he first came over (from Russia).
"They're built very similarly and … their competitiveness and ability to compete in practice all the time. They don't like pucks going in the net. His ability to get across east-west so quickly. He is so fluid with his skating and his feet. He is not trying to be (Sorokin). He is just trying to be the best version of (himself), but he is growing.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Ben Danford, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 31 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Oshawa (OHL): 8 GP, 1-3-4; Brantford (OHL): 37 GP, 2-14-16
Danford (6-2, 200) took the next step in his progression when he joined the Marlies for the playoffs. He showed improvement with every passing series and finished their championship season with three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 games while being one of the steadiest defensemen.
It was the type of learning experience the 20-year-old is looking to get more of this season. After that...
"My goal is to make the (Maple Leafs’) opening night roster next season," Danford said.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
4. Tinus Luc Koblar, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 64 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Leksands IF (SHL): 47 GP, 8-6-14
The 18-year-old (6-4, 189) showed how quickly he's developing with his play on the international front. Koblar represented Norway at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (10 points; five goals, five assists in five games) and the 2026 IIHF World Championship (nine points; six goals, three assists in 10 games).
"I think I had a good start to the season in the SHL (Swedish Hockey League), and I think I kept going and grew into my game even more towards the end of the year," Koblar said during Maple Leafs' development camp in July. "I managed to finish off the year really good at the World Championship. It was a big feeling for our whole country to be able to take a bronze medal."
Kublar is still learning to use his lanky reach as an advantage and still requires some development, but his season playing against men in the SHL certainly helped in that regard.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
5. Ethan MacKenzie, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 69 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Edmonton (WHL): 59 GP, 22-36-58
The 19-year-old (6-0, 190) had a breakout season with the Oil Kings last season, averaging almost a point per game and finishing plus-29, third best on the team. He also was a key cog for Team Canada at the IIHF U-20 World Championship with five points (one goal, four assists) and a plus-4 rating in seven games.
MacKenzie's development will continue this season at the University of North Dakota, where he'll continue to work on his skating, something he's focused on the past few offseasons.
"That's a big thing that'll take me to the next level, is being able to escape all these guys and be able to outmaneuver them," MacKenzie said.
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29
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