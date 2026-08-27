3 questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs

1. How long will it take to jell on and off the ice after many offseason changes?

That is the biggest uncertainty surrounding the Maple Leafs. What's clear is that ownership was willing to make that gamble and take some big swings to change the fortunes of a franchise that has made the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just twice since 2004.

The Maple Leafs (32-36-14) also finished last in the eight-team Atlantic Division, so the organization was not afraid of making bold moves.

Consider the magnitude of how they have altered their DNA.

Coming in: General manager John Chayka, senior executive adviser of hockey operations Mats Sundin, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, defensemen Darren Raddysh and Emil Andrae; forwards Gavin McKenna, Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime and Zack MacEwen.

Heading out: Goalies Joseph Woll, Dennis Hildeby and Samuel Ersson; defensemen Brandon Carlo and Simon Benoit; forwards Matias Maccelli and Nicholas Robertson.

That list doesn't include coach Jim Hiller, assistant Daniel Alfredsson and more than a dozen front office and support staff members like director of sports performance Andy O'Brien, Sidney Crosby's longtime trainer who worked closely with Bobrovsky while both were with the Florida Panthers.

Management understands there will be growing pains, sure, but as Chayka points out, the goal is to win now.