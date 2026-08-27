As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Toronto Maple Leafs
Nylander, Raddysh offer elite shot metrics; Knies excels in 20+ mph speed bursts
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1. Raddysh's elite shot metrics
Darren Raddysh, who was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19 and signed an eight-year contract as part of the sign-and-trade deal, has elite shot speed, which led to a breakout campaign last season. Raddysh led the NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (97), nearly double the next-closest player (Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers: 51). The Maple Leafs, as a team, only had 34 shot attempts of 90-plus mph last season.
Raddysh had the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal last season (100.13 mph on Nov. 28) and led the NHL with four goals of 95-plus mph shots (no other player had more than two such goals).
Raddysh led all defensemen in power-play goals (10) last season and ranked highly at his position in goals (22; tied for third) and power-play points (26; tied for sixth). He ranked fifth among defensemen in shots on goal (212) and was a goals and shots by location standout last season. He led the League in long-range goals (nine) and long-range shots on goal (130) and was tied for fifth among defensemen in mid-range goals (10). He also ranked highly at his position in mid-range shots on goal (45; 96th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (11; 91st percentile).
The 30-year-old, who finished in the 95th percentile at his position in offensive zone time percentage (45.5) and 97th percentile in skating distance on the power play (35.72 miles) last season, should help improve Toronto's power play and overall production on defense. The Maple Leafs had the second-fewest points by defensemen last season (132) and fifth-fewest goals at the position (28). Toronto has not had a defenseman score at least five power-play goals in a season since Dion Phaneuf in 2011-12 (seven) and have not had a defenseman with double-digit power-play goals since Bryan McCabe in 2006-07 (11).
2. Mid-range, high-danger prowess
The Maple Leafs ranked ninth in mid-range goals (85) and 11th in high-danger goals (130) last season and were led by John Tavares, who ranked ninth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (106) and 10th in high-danger goals (22). Tavares also ranked highly at his position in mid-range shots on goal (57; 87th percentile) and mid-range goals (seven; 84th percentile). It's worth noting that Tavares ranked fifth in the League in high-danger shots on goal (106) and was among the forward leaders in high-danger goals (18; 95th percentile) and mid-range goals (13; 96th percentile) in 2024-25.
Auston Matthews, who missed 22 games last season due to injury, still ranked highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (84; 96th percentile), mid-range shots on goal (85; 96th percentile), long-range shots on goal (20; 91st percentile), mid-range goals (10; 93rd percentile) and high-danger goals (14; 87th percentile). In 2024-25, Matthews ranked in the 97th percentile at his position in both high-danger shots on goal (83) and mid-range shots on goal (94), while ranking highly among forwards in long-range shots on goal (20; 90th percentile), high-danger goals (17; 93rd percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).
Matthew Knies had a career-high 66 points (23 goals, 43 assists) and 16 power-play points in 79 games last season and ranked among the forward leaders in high-danger shots on goal (84; 96th percentile), long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile) and high-danger goals (13; 83rd percentile). Knies finished highly at his position in high-danger goals (22; tied for 10th) and high-danger shots on goal (85; 97th percentile) in 2024-25. Jack Roslovic, who has a chance to play on the first line with Matthews and Knies after the Maple Leafs signed him to a two-year contract in the offseason, ranked highly at his position in high-danger goals (13; 83rd percentile) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (186; 93rd percentile) last season.
Morgan Rielly, who scored 11 goals last season (second most in career; scored 20 in 2018-19), ranked in the 92nd percentile at his position in mid-range goals (five), high-danger goals (three) and mid-range shots on goal (34). Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who had 39 points (eight goals, 31 assists) last season, his most since recording 44 points in 2018-19 with the Arizona Coyotes, ranked highly among defensemen in mid-range goals (four; 88th percentile), long-range shots on goal (67; 87th percentile) and mid-range shots on goal (26; 84th percentile).
3. Nylander's elite advanced metrics
William Nylander, who led the Maple Leafs in points (79 in 65 games) in 2025-26 and goals (45) in 2024-25, was an NHL EDGE stats standout last season. The 30-year-old ranked highly among forwards last season in hardest shot (92.61 mph; 91st percentile), 80-90 mph shot attempts (50; 96th percentile), 90-100 mph shot attempts (three; 94th percentile) and average shot speed (58.78; 87th percentile).
Nylander, who ranked in the 94th percentile at his position in max skating speed (23.48 mph) and 93rd percentile in offensive zone starts percentage (43.0) last season, also finished highly among forwards in high-danger goals (20; 97th percentile), long-range shots on goal (24; 94th percentile) and mid-range goals (six; 79th percentile), despite missing 17 games.
In 2024-25, Nylander was tied for first in the NHL in mid-range goals (19) and ranked among the forward leaders in high-danger goals (19; 96th percentile), long-range goals (three; tied for fifth), mid-range shots on goal (101; 10th), high-danger shots on goal (68; 92nd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (22; 92nd percentile). In that same season, Nylander ranked in the top 10 at his position in 70-80 mph shot attempts (109; ninth) and 80-90 mph shot attempts (62; 10th), while ranking in the 94th percentile among forwards in hardest shot (93.82 mph).
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