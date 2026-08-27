NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Toronto Maple Leafs

1. Raddysh's elite shot metrics

Darren Raddysh, who was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19 and signed an eight-year contract as part of the sign-and-trade deal, has elite shot speed, which led to a breakout campaign last season. Raddysh led the NHL in 90-plus mph shot attempts (97), nearly double the next-closest player (Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers: 51). The Maple Leafs, as a team, only had 34 shot attempts of 90-plus mph last season.

Raddysh had the second-hardest shot resulting in a goal last season (100.13 mph on Nov. 28) and led the NHL with four goals of 95-plus mph shots (no other player had more than two such goals).

Raddysh led all defensemen in power-play goals (10) last season and ranked highly at his position in goals (22; tied for third) and power-play points (26; tied for sixth). He ranked fifth among defensemen in shots on goal (212) and was a goals and shots by location standout last season. He led the League in long-range goals (nine) and long-range shots on goal (130) and was tied for fifth among defensemen in mid-range goals (10). He also ranked highly at his position in mid-range shots on goal (45; 96th percentile) and high-danger shots on goal (11; 91st percentile).

The 30-year-old, who finished in the 95th percentile at his position in offensive zone time percentage (45.5) and 97th percentile in skating distance on the power play (35.72 miles) last season, should help improve Toronto's power play and overall production on defense. The Maple Leafs had the second-fewest points by defensemen last season (132) and fifth-fewest goals at the position (28). Toronto has not had a defenseman score at least five power-play goals in a season since Dion Phaneuf in 2011-12 (seven) and have not had a defenseman with double-digit power-play goals since Bryan McCabe in 2006-07 (11).