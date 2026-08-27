Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy projections for 2026-27

4. Gavin McKenna, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 81

McKenna, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has a chance to make an immediate impact this season alongside the Maple Leafs' elite offensive talent. During his freshman season at Penn State, McKenna was tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games and averaged 4.34 shots per game in 2025-26. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games following the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship; McKenna finished second in points at the WJC (14; four goals, 10 assists in seven games). He had 173 points over 76 combined regular-season, playoff and Memorial Cup games while playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League during the 2024-25 season. The 18-year-old, whose primary position has been left wing, could earn a spot on the top line with Matthews and Knies or the second line with Tavares and Nylander, as well as the first power-play unit. McKenna is the No. 2 rookie in NHL.com's fantasy rankings for this season and a fringe top 15 forward in the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.

NHL.com point projection: 63