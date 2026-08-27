As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Toronto Maple Leafs players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy projections for 2026-27
Raddysh top-10 defenseman; Tavares draft bargain
© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Auston Matthews, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 17
Matthews had NHL career lows in points (53), goals (27) and power-play points (12) last season, but was limited to 60 games and had a career-low 11.9 shooting rate. The two-time 60-goal scorer has at least 30 goals in nine of his 10 seasons in the NHL and at least 40 goals in six of those seasons. Matthews, who will turn 29 before the start of the season, has had at least 325 shots on goal in three of his past five seasons and ranks second in shots on goal per game (4.01), behind Nathan MacKinnon (4.32), since his first season in the League in 2016-17. Despite missing 37 games over the past two seasons, Matthews is the only player in the NHL to have at least 480 shots on goal (488), 80 hits (87) and 130 blocked shots (170) over that span. Matthews, who leads active NHL players in career goals per game (0.62), is a fringe top 15 player in NHL.com's top 250 fantasy rankings, and a potential high-reward target.
NHL.com point projection: 86
2. William Nylander, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 44
Nylander led the Maple Leafs in points (79 in 65 games), assists (49), power-play points (22) and ranked second in goals (30) last season. He scored a career-high 45 goals in 2024-25 and has at least 40 goals in three of his past four seasons, is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (155 in 311 games) and leads the Maple Leafs in power-play points (115; 18th) since 2022-23. The 30-year-old ranks 12th in the NHL in both points (428 in 392 games) and shots on goal (1,274) since 2021-22. Nylander is a fringe top 30 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings at the position for this season with a high ceiling.
NHL.com point projection: 88
3. Darren Raddysh, D
NHL.com fantasy rank: 53
Raddysh, who was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19, led defensemen in power-play goals (10) last season and is one of four defensemen to reach double-digit power-play goals over the past 10 NHL seasons, joining Cale Makar (12 in 2024-25), Roman Josi (11 in 2021-22) and Shea Weber (12 in 2016-17). Raddysh set NHL career highs in in goals (22; tied for third among defensemen), points (70; seventh), even-strength points (44; seventh), power-play points (26; tied for sixth), shots on goal (212; fifth) and game-winning goals (six; second) last season. The 30-year-old was the only defenseman in the NHL last season with at least 20 goals, 200 shots on goal and 60 hits (67). Raddysh could see a slight decline in goals this season but remains a top 10 fantasy defenseman in NHL.com's rankings, given his elite shot and Toronto's potent offense.
NHL.com point projection: 66
4. Gavin McKenna, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 81
McKenna, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has a chance to make an immediate impact this season alongside the Maple Leafs' elite offensive talent. During his freshman season at Penn State, McKenna was tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games and averaged 4.34 shots per game in 2025-26. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games following the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship; McKenna finished second in points at the WJC (14; four goals, 10 assists in seven games). He had 173 points over 76 combined regular-season, playoff and Memorial Cup games while playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League during the 2024-25 season. The 18-year-old, whose primary position has been left wing, could earn a spot on the top line with Matthews and Knies or the second line with Tavares and Nylander, as well as the first power-play unit. McKenna is the No. 2 rookie in NHL.com's fantasy rankings for this season and a fringe top 15 forward in the fantasy keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term formats.
NHL.com point projection: 63
5. John Tavares, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 82
Tavares led the Maple Leafs with 31 goals last season and has scored at least 30 goals in three of his past four seasons (29 in 2023-24). Tavares, who will turn 36 before the season, had 71 points and 21 power-play points last season and has had at least 70 points in four of his past five seasons and at least 20 power-play points in five consecutive seasons. The veteran center has played at least 75 games in each of his past five seasons and has averaged 237.0 shots on goal per season over that span. Tavares is a potential draft bargain, especially in fantasy leagues with power-play points and shots on goal.
NHL.com point projection: 70
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Other TOR players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Potential draft bargain: Matthew Knies, F (point projection: 66)
Bounce-back candidate: Sergei Bobrovsky, G (win projection: 28)
Sleeper: Jack Roslovic, F (point projection: 44)
Breakout candidate: Easton Cowan, F (point projection: 40)
Hit and block specialist: Chris Tanev, D
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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