Hertl hoping to be back on ice for Golden Knights in 2 weeks

Tomas Hertl said he hopes to be back on the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights in about "two weeks.”

The 30-year-old forward hasn't played since Jan. 27 and opted to have surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee on Feb. 12.

Hertl, who sustained the injury with the San Jose Sharks, was acquired by Vegas at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday for forward David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Golden Knights also received a third-round pick in the 2025 and 2027 NHL Draft in the deal.

“I will slowly get back on the ice,” Hertl said. “I’m just making sure I don't do anything, like, extra, so I'm 100 percent. Hopefully, over like the week or so, we will figure out more.”

Hertl, who has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games this season, has six seasons remaining on an eight-year contract he signed with San Jose on March 16, 2022. He had to waive his no-movement clause in order to be acquired by Vegas.

Hertl said the Sharks' rebuilding situation compared to that of the Golden Knights, who are the defending Stanley Cup champions, factored into his decision.

"You’re always thinking about your options because the recent situation in San Jose, it wasn't easy the last couple of years," he said. "... Last couple of years, after halfway through the season you’re out. Every year, it definitely gets harder and harder, especially this year.

“It was tough to leave San Jose, but I couldn't say no because I'm now in my 30s. I think I still have a lot to bring, and San Jose is just in a different spot. You can win here (in Vegas) now or next year and then next year after, and that's where I'm really looking forward, because like a hockey player you want to win the Cup.”

Another factor was Golden Knights assistant coach Joel Ward, who played his final three NHL seasons with Hertl in San Jose from 2015-18.

"When I told [my wife] Vegas, I don't think so she minded because Joel Ward, we played together, so my wife knew his wife, so we heard from them it was great to live here and stuff," Hertl said. "So, it definitely helped them, but I just think Vegas is my team now."

A team that Hertl feels he can bring a lot to.

“I can be a two-way player. Really strong on the puck, hold the puck, make some plays and score some goals, too," he said. "Over the years, I played both PK and power play, so whatever (coach) Bruce Cassidy wants me to do, I will do it because I just don't care about anything else or any points. I just, you know, care to win every game I'm on the ice. That's what matters. I can just bring a lot on the ice. Off the ice, I think I can be one of the leaders. I don’t mind speaking up to the team. I just definitely want to be settled and just find a way be one of the leadership group.”