NHL Foundation Canada announces winners of 5 grants

Recognizes organizations focused on equal opportunity, youth development, health and well-being

BGHC Camp 2024

© Courtesy Akim Burke / Visuals By Dream

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL Foundation Canada has awarded grants to five organizations for fiscal 2025 to help strengthen communities and improve lives through the game of hockey.

The grants center on five core pillars at the heart of the foundation, the NHL's primary strategic philanthropic vehicle in the Canada: equal opportunity; Operation Line Shift (military and veteran support); youth development; health and well-being; and Pathways to Hockey.

"This inaugural slate of NHL Foundation Canada grantees is a powerful reflection of how hockey can unite communities and change lives," said former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, an NHL Foundation Canada board member. "From supporting military families to expanding access for underserved youth, these organizations embody the values that make our game so special -- resilience and opportunity. I'm proud to be part of a Foundation that's advancing this kind of meaningful impact across the country."

NHL Deputy Commissioner and NHL Foundation Canada Chairman Bill Daly said, "with this first group of grantees, we're proudly investing in organizations that are driving lasting change, and we're just getting started."

Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president and NHL Foundation Canada president, said the grant recipients "reflect the heart of our mission: expanding opportunity, promoting equity, and investing in organizations that meet young people where they are.

"These partners are leading with innovation, authenticity and impact, and we're honored to stand alongside them."

The grant recipients are:

BGC Canada (Youth development)

Formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, BGC Canada is the country's largest child- and youth-serving organization, offering after-school programs, meals, leadership opportunities, and wellness support in every province and territory. NHL Foundation Canada is supporting BGC's Mental Health Fund, which empowers local Clubs to: Hire trained mental health outreach staff; Launch tailored mental wellness programming for young people; and deliver trauma-informed care and mental health first aid training to frontline youth workers.

Impact Society (Health and well-being)

Impact Society's Heroes program is a nationally recognized character development initiative delivered directly in school classrooms. Aimed at students in grades 7–10, "Heroes" blends narrative-based learning, guided reflection, and small group dialogue to teach, emotional regulation, purpose-driven leadership, character and identity development, and resistance to negative influences. Integrated into provincial school health curricula, Heroes is especially effective in reaching at-risk youth and has been adapted for Indigenous, remote, and rural communities. The program's social-emotional learning outcomes have been validated through multiple school board partnerships.

"The grant is going to help us to impact a rural indigenous community in northern Alberta with the entire Heroes program and bring them together as a community to celebrate that and, more importantly, it's about investing in the next generation," Impact Society chief executive officer Chris Primeau said. "Our programs are not just evidence based, they're research-backed to provide long term resilience and strength based identity for you to take the program in schools and after school at home. And what this means for them is a better understanding of what makes them strong, who they are deep down inside, what their values are, who their key supports are, how they can be great support to others. And most important, I think, once you wrap it all together in terms of where they're going with it, how are they going to use this to use this to build themselves and build the world around them in the future."

Black Girl Hockey Club Canada (Equal opportunity)

Black Girl Hockey Club Canada (BGHC Canada) is a women-led nonprofit creating opportunities in hockey for girls, women, and nonbinary athletes ages 8–21. Their programming directly addresses both cultural exclusion and financial barriers, and includes free hockey development camps, with full gear provided; mentorship and career exposure programs, featuring Black women in sports leadership; community roundtables and youth-led advocacy projects.

"We'll figure out how we put it to use, but we've got a lot of good programming that we ran this past winter that definitely need support," BGHC Canada co-founder and executive director Saroya Tinker said of the grant. "It definitely eases the pressure of those events and stuff. We had multiple events this past winter like road trips that we went on with our mentorship girls and stuff like that, so we definitely needed the support."

BGHC Camp 2024 2

© Courtesy Akim Burke / Visuals By Dream

Pathways to Education Canada (Pathways to Hockey)

Pathways to Education is a national charitable organization that's breaking the cycle of poverty through education in Canada. Its award-winning program is creating positive social change by supporting youth living in low-income communities to overcome barriers to education, graduate from high school, and build the foundation for a successful future. Through a robust, research-backed model, it supports over 6,800 high school students annually with academic tutoring and mentorship; financial assistance for meals, supplies, and transit; culturally responsive programming and alumni follow-through. The NHL Foundation Canada grant supports Pathways' continued expansion into underserved communities and its mission to help youth unlock their potential through education.

True Patriot Love Foundation (Operation Line Shift)

True Patriot Love (TPL) is Canada's premier national foundation supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families. Since 2009, TPL has invested more than $47 million in more than 1,065 programs including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and mental health counseling, rehabilitation and adaptive sports (including sled hockey and para-athletics); family transition support for spouses and children; and community reintegration and career programs for veterans. NHL Foundation Canada's investment will further TPL's work with children and families of military service members, underscoring the League's commitment to honoring sacrifice and supporting service-connected Canadians.

True Patriot Love Photo 1

© True Patriot Love Foundation

Latest News

Frederic signs 8-year, $30.8 million contract with Oilers

Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

NHL, NHLPA agree on 4-year extension to CBA

Top NHL free agent goalies: Allen, Samsonov likely available

Mammoth GM talks Peterka trade, 2025 Draft outlook in Q&A with NHL.com

Schaefer, top Draft prospects discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Kane ‘really excited’ for fresh start with hometown Canucks after trade from Oilers

Peterka traded to Mammoth by Sabres, signs 5-year contract

Marner likely to test free agency, Maple Leafs GM says

Schaefer will have late mom on his mind when he's chosen in 2025 NHL Draft

Tarasov traded to Panthers by Blue Jackets for 5th-round draft pick

Vlasic to have final year of contract bought out by Sharks

Ovechkin poses with baby goat for magazine cover

Gaudreau traded to Kraken by Wild for 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

Team Canada projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Benn signs 1-year, $1 million contract to remain with Stars