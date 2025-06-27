Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

Center had 74 points this season, could have become free agent on July 1

John Tavares FA shell if leaves

© Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

John Tavares signed a four-year, $17.52 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. It has an average annual value of $4.38 million.

The 34-year-old forward had 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists) in 75 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs this season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Tavares could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I'm committed to four more years!" Tavares posted on Instagram. "My family and I are excited to continue our journey here in Toronto. The best is yet to come!"

In seven seasons since signing with the Maple Leafs as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018, Tavares has 493 points (222 goals, 271 assists) in 515 regular-season games and 31 points (17 goals, 14 asissts) in 51 playoff games.

"Coming to Toronto 7 years ago has been better than I ever anticipated," he said in the Instagram post. "The challenge of helping bring the Cup back to the many generations of Leafs Fans and Leafs Nation is an incredible opportunity that pushes myself and my teammates every day. TO is an incredible place to play and it's an honor to pull on the Maple Leaf and wear the blue and white."

Selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NHL Draft, Tavares has 1,114 points (494 goals, 620 assists) in 1,184 regular-season games for the Islanders and Maple Leafs. He is a 15-time 20-goal scorer and ranks fifth in goals and eighth in points among active skaters.

Tavares has 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 75 playoff games.

"It's meant everything to me," Tavares said about playing in Toronto, after the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs on May 18. "You know, it was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I've loved it. It's been amazing for me and my family. So, you know, just accept responsibility. We haven't been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to."

Related Content

Marner likely to test free agency, Maple Leafs GM says

Martin retires from NHL after 16 seasons, named special assistant to Islanders GM

2025 NHL Draft: Atlantic Division needs

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

NHL, NHLPA agree on 4-year extension to CBA

Frederic signs 8-year, $30.8 million contract with Oilers

NHL Foundation Canada announces winners of 5 grants

Top NHL free agent goalies: Allen, Samsonov likely available

Mammoth GM talks Peterka trade, 2025 Draft outlook in Q&A with NHL.com

Schaefer, top Draft prospects discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Kane ‘really excited’ for fresh start with hometown Canucks after trade from Oilers

Peterka traded to Mammoth by Sabres, signs 5-year contract

Marner likely to test free agency, Maple Leafs GM says

Schaefer will have late mom on his mind when he's chosen in 2025 NHL Draft

Tarasov traded to Panthers by Blue Jackets for 5th-round draft pick

Vlasic to have final year of contract bought out by Sharks

Ovechkin poses with baby goat for magazine cover

Gaudreau traded to Kraken by Wild for 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

Team Canada projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Benn signs 1-year, $1 million contract to remain with Stars