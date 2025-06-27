Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

In seven seasons since signing with the Maple Leafs as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2018, Tavares has 493 points (222 goals, 271 assists) in 515 regular-season games and 31 points (17 goals, 14 asissts) in 51 playoff games.

"Coming to Toronto 7 years ago has been better than I ever anticipated," he said in the Instagram post. "The challenge of helping bring the Cup back to the many generations of Leafs Fans and Leafs Nation is an incredible opportunity that pushes myself and my teammates every day. TO is an incredible place to play and it's an honor to pull on the Maple Leaf and wear the blue and white."

Selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NHL Draft, Tavares has 1,114 points (494 goals, 620 assists) in 1,184 regular-season games for the Islanders and Maple Leafs. He is a 15-time 20-goal scorer and ranks fifth in goals and eighth in points among active skaters.

Tavares has 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 75 playoff games.

"It's meant everything to me," Tavares said about playing in Toronto, after the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs on May 18. "You know, it was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I've loved it. It's been amazing for me and my family. So, you know, just accept responsibility. We haven't been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to."