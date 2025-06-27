Quinn signs 2-year, $6.75 million contract with Sabres

Forward had career-best 39 points this season, could have become restircted free agent on July 1

Quinn_Sabres_smiling

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jack Quinn signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. It has an average annual value of $3.375 million.

The 23-year-old forward, who had an NHL career-high 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 74 games for the Sabres this season, could have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by Buffalo with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn has 97 points (39 goals, 58 assists) in 178 games.

The deal comes one day after the Sabres acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan in a trade with the Utah Mammoth for forward JJ Peterka.

Kesselring had 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 82 games for Utah this season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old has 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) in 156 regular-season games. He has one season remaining on the two-year contract he signed with Utah on June 28, 2024.

Doan had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 51 games this season. Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 62 regular-season games. He has one season remaining on his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with Arizona on March 16, 2023.

Latest News

2025 NHL Draft 1st-round tracker, analysis 

Bennett signs 8-year, $64 million contract to stay with Panthers

Blackhawks unveil Centennial jersey for 2025-26 season

Schaefer 'is the best player right now' in NHL Draft, Subban says

NHL Draft Top Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic proves big hit

Coyle, Wood traded to Blue Jackets by Avalanche

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL, NHLPA agree on 4-year extension to CBA

Frederic signs 8-year, $30.8 million contract with Oilers

Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

NHL Foundation Canada announces winners of 5 grants

Top NHL free agent goalies: Allen, Samsonov likely available

Mammoth GM talks Peterka trade, 2025 Draft outlook in Q&A with NHL.com

Schaefer, top Draft prospects discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Kane ‘really excited’ for fresh start with hometown Canucks after trade from Oilers

Peterka traded to Mammoth by Sabres, signs 5-year contract

Marner likely to test free agency, Maple Leafs GM says

Schaefer will have late mom on his mind when he's chosen in 2025 NHL Draft