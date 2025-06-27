Quinn signs 2-year, $6.75 million contract with Sabres

Jack Quinn signed a two-year, $6.75 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. It has an average annual value of $3.375 million.

The 23-year-old forward, who had an NHL career-high 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 74 games for the Sabres this season, could have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by Buffalo with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Quinn has 97 points (39 goals, 58 assists) in 178 games.

The deal comes one day after the Sabres acquired defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan in a trade with the Utah Mammoth for forward JJ Peterka.

Kesselring had 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 82 games for Utah this season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old has 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) in 156 regular-season games. He has one season remaining on the two-year contract he signed with Utah on June 28, 2024.

Doan had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 51 games this season. Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (No. 37) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 62 regular-season games. He has one season remaining on his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with Arizona on March 16, 2023.