NHL, NHLPA agree on 4-year extension to CBA

LOS ANGELES -- There will be at least five more years of labor peace in the NHL.

"Completely refreshing," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday.

Bettman was speaking at a press conference where it was announced the NHL and NHL Players' Association have agreed to a four-year extension of the Collective Bargaining Agreement which will carry through the 2029-30 season.

The announcement of an agreement in principle pending ratification on both sides was made by Bettman, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, NHL Players' Association executive director Marty Walsh and NHLPA assistant executive director Ron Hainsey hours ahead of the start of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Peacock Theater (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The current CBA, which was signed in 2013 and extended in 2020, expires Sept. 15, 2026. The extension would begin the following day and go through Sept. 15, 2030.

"On all aspects of the business, whether it's how you construct your team and looking at salary caps, players anticipating what types of contracts they can negotiate, what we do with our business partners whether it's media or sponsors or advertisers, it gives everybody a sense of stability, a sense of certainty, a sense of optimism that everything is going well and will continue to fuel the growth that we've seen," Bettman said. "It's all good."

Walsh said extending the CBA more than 14 months before the expiry of the current agreement was important to the NHL and NHLPA to continue the growth they have achieved together in the past several years.

"When I first started this job two and a half years ago we talked about collective bargaining," Walsh said. "One of the first meetings Gary and myself had was talking about is there a way we can look at the Collective Bargaining Agreement because of the momentum in hockey. We talked about 4 Nations. We talked about the Olympics. We talked about the World Cup and all the great things that are happening in the sport. We thought it would be good to get this conversation moving.

"As Gary framed it and it's right, very good meetings. Didn't agree on everything, but no major blowouts in the room. We just talked about keeping in front of us, moving forward."

Daly said the League will provide information about the CBA to its Board of Governors on Friday and will be looking for a response "within the reasonably near future." A formal vote will follow.

"We did have the benefit, and Bill did an extraordinary job at the Board meeting on Wednesday of walking the Board through in pretty good detail, but not every I and every T that you'll see in the document," Bettman said.

Walsh said the NHLPA will present the agreement to its membership in the next week to provide enough time to answer any questions the players may have before it goes to a formal vote.

"We went back and forth, very open dialogue, and even the complicated issues that might have come up were given complete thought on both sides and we were able to get to some good resolutions here," Walsh said. "Happy with the process and hopefully the players will be happy with the outcome."