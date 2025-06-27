Blackhawks unveil Centennial jersey for 2025-26 season

The Chicago Blackhawks are celebrating their 100th birthday in style.
On Friday, the team unveiled special centennial jerseys in honor of their 100th anniversary that they will wear during home games at the United Center during the 2025-26 season.
Team will celebrate 100th anniversary with special home sweaters
© Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks are celebrating their 100th birthday in style.
On Friday, the team unveiled special centennial jerseys in honor of their 100th anniversary that they will wear during home games at the United Center during the 2025-26 season.
The Blackhawks crest and numbers feature gold stitching in nod to the gold trim jerseys the franchise sported earlier in its history.
A centennial shoulder patch which says, “100” with the years “1926-2026” and the Blackhawks logo in the center are sewn onto the jerseys.
A lace-up collar inspired by the team’s 1955 jerseys is featured in front while the words “Always an Original” is written in the back.
All six of the Blackhawks Stanley Cup championships are written in the inside bottom hem of the sweaters.
Prospects drafted by Chicago in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will sport the jerseys after their names are called.
The team will debut the Centennial jerseys during their home opener next season.
The Blackhawks were founded on May 1, 1926. Their first game was on November 17, 1926, against the Toronto St. Patricks.