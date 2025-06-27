Blackhawks unveil Centennial jersey for 2025-26 season

The Blackhawks crest and numbers feature gold stitching in nod to the gold trim jerseys the franchise sported earlier in its history.

A centennial shoulder patch which says, “100” with the years “1926-2026” and the Blackhawks logo in the center are sewn onto the jerseys.

A lace-up collar inspired by the team’s 1955 jerseys is featured in front while the words “Always an Original” is written in the back.

All six of the Blackhawks Stanley Cup championships are written in the inside bottom hem of the sweaters.