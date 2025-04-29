Harley stepping up, playing big minutes to help Stars get 1 win from West 2nd Round

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars have been riding their Harley in the Western Conference First Round.

Thomas Harley leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs in average ice time at 28:39, and his 16 blocked shots are tied for first with Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche. The defenseman is tied for the Dallas lead in goals with two and tied for second in points with four.

He's a big reason the Stars lead the Avalanche 3-2 in the best-of-7 series and can eliminate them in Game 6 at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, even though Miro Heiskanen, their No. 1 defenseman, has been out because of a knee injury.

"Playing this much is a challenge, but it's fun," Harley said. "Hopefully I can continue to stay fresh and play well."

The 23-year-old took a leap forward this season.

He was headed for vacation when Canada called to make him an emergency addition during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Not only did he jump into a best-on-best tournament, but he jumped into a wild Canada-United States game at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 15. He had three blocked shots in 18:17 of ice time in a 3-1 loss.

Then he played in the rematch, the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20. He had an assist and two blocked shots in 21:56 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime win.

"It was the best thing, I think, [that] ever happened to him and our team," said Stars coach Pete DeBoer, an assistant for Canada during the tournament. "I remember going in, and he was on the bubble, and he actually went into the 4 Nations break … I thought he was just playing OK. He looked a little worn down, so I thought, 'You know what? Maybe it's for the best to get a break here and take a couple weeks off.'

"And then when he got called in, with the way he performed, it was almost like a switch flipped within him, like, 'Hey, I can play at this level with these guys and be effective.' When he came back, I mean, he was at a different level. His game went to a whole different level. It was like the League really slowed down for him and he had a great confidence to his game.