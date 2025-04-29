Rantanen breaks through in ‘awesome’ Game 5, helps Stars take series lead

The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 and can eliminate the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday.

“Huge,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “Huge relief for him. You could tell by our group’s reaction how happy our guys were for him. I mean, they feel that. They see him carrying that around.

“Having said that, I can’t tell you how professional he’s been in his approach every day in putting the team first. You wouldn’t know he hasn’t scored. He cares about us winning. I think more importantly he wants to know defensively what we can do, what he can do to help us win.

“But this guy has scored his whole life. He gets paid to score, and I think when guys like that finally get one, hopefully, look out.”

Rantanen ranks seventh in Quebec Nordiques/Avalanche history with 681 points (287 goals, 394 assists) in the regular season. The forward ranks fourth with 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That includes 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 14 playoff games against Dallas.

He was second on Colorado and sixth in the NHL with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games when the Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24. The Hurricanes flipped him to the Stars on March 7, and the pending unrestricted free agent signed an eight-year, $96 million contract.

It hasn’t been an easy adjustment, even though Rantanen had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 20 games for the Stars down the stretch, and it didn’t help that Dallas drew Colorado in the first round.

But it was only a matter of time. Rantanen entered Game 5 with 12 shots on goal, tied for third in the playoffs among players who hadn’t scored. Early in the second period, he gave Hintz the puck on a 2-on-1, got the puck back and did what he had done so many times before, giving Dallas a 3-0 lead at 1:12.

“I saw Roope was leaving, and obviously he’s one of the best skaters in the League, and I threw it to him in the area and then just tried to beat my guy up the ice,” Rantanen said. “Great pass by Roope. I think it went between the legs, and easy, easy job for me.”