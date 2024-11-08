Jeannot to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

Forward facing discipline for illegal check to head of Canucks forward Boeser

Jeannot_LAK_up-close

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tanner Jeannot will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Jeannot received a match penalty at 10:44 of the first period. Boeser left the game and did not return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Rust could return for Penguins tonight

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 8

NHL EDGE stats: Kaprizov building early Hart Trophy case

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Red Wings with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin closing in on history for Penguins, Capitals

Burnside ‘covered League with integrity and passion’ en route to Hall of Fame

Wendell-Pohl's 'electric' skill paved way to Hall of Fame, Granato says

Wendell-Pohl showed goal-scoring flair on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hughes has 2 points, Canucks defeat Kings for 3rd win in row

Wild top Sharks, overcome Celebrini's first 2-goal game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

Hellebuyck gets 2nd straight shutout, Jets top Avalanche for 13th win in 14 games

Stankoven, Steel each gets goal, assist for Stars in win against Blackhawks

Swayman, Ullmark excited to share ice again when Bruins host Senators

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone