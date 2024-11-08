Jeannot to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

Tanner Jeannot will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 4-2 loss at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Jeannot received a match penalty at 10:44 of the first period. Boeser left the game and did not return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.