Jets score 7, stay hot with victory against Lightning

Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Jets (11-1-0), who have won three straight since suffering their only loss of the season Oct. 28 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-4. Josh Morrissey had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning (7-5-0), who had won three of four (3-1-0). Jonas Johansson made 27 saves.

Point left at 11:13 of the first period and did not return. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper did not have an update.

Samberg gave Winnipeg a 5-4 lead at 7:38 of the third period on a point shot.

Ehlers pushed it to 6-4 with an empty-net goal at 17:15 before Perfetti also scored into an empty net at 19:23 for the 7-4 final.

Hagel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 6:49 of the first period, finding a loose puck that slipped out of a net-front scramble. Jets coach Scott Arniel challenged for goaltender interference on the play, but the goal was upheld following video review. The Jets were then penalized for delay of game for the failed coach’s challenge.

Point scored on the ensuing power play to make it 2-0 at 8:02 with a one-timer from the slot.

Namestnikov cut it to 2-1 at 12:23, redirecting Morrissey’s cross-slot pass under Johansson.

Winnipeg scored twice in a span of 1:47 in the second period when Logan Stanley’s wrist shot tied it 2-2 at 5:49, and Scheifele finished a give-and-go with Gabriel Vilardi on a 2-on-1 rush to give the Jets a 3-2 lead at 7:36.

Mitchell Chaffee tied it 3-3 at 8:39 on the rush, scoring with a shot from above the face-off dot.

Iafallo put Winnipeg back ahead 4-3 at 4:03 of the third after Nino Niederreiter’s pass from behind the net found him in the slot for a one-timer.

Kucherov then tied it 4-4 at 6:51, poke checking Namestnikov as he carried the puck in front of an unattended Winnipeg net before Helleybuck could regain position following a clearing attempt.