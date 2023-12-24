Lightning defeat Capitals in shootout, win 3rd in row

Luke Glendening scored for the Lightning (17-13-5), who have won three in a row. Victor Hedman had the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

Anthony Mantha scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves for the Capitals (17-9-5), who had won three straight, all in overtime or the shootout.

Washington has at least one point in eight of its past nine games (5-1-3).

Glendening gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 7:29 of the first period, deflecting Hedman’s shot from the left point.

The Capitals tied it 1-1 at 2:01 of the second period when Nick Jensen’s slap shot from the top of the left circle deflected in off Mantha at the right post. It was Mantha’s fifth goal in eight games and 10th of the season.

Jensen had a goal overturned at 8:39 after Tampa Bay challenged for offside.