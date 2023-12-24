Lightning defeat Capitals in shootout, win 3rd in row

Vasilevskiy makes 32 saves for Tampa Bay; Washington loses for 1st time in 4 games

TBL@WSH: Glendening opens scoring with tip-in goal

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Washington Capitals 2-1 in the shootout at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Luke Glendening scored for the Lightning (17-13-5), who have won three in a row. Victor Hedman had the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

Anthony Mantha scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves for the Capitals (17-9-5), who had won three straight, all in overtime or the shootout.
Washington has at least one point in eight of its past nine games (5-1-3).

Glendening gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 7:29 of the first period, deflecting Hedman’s shot from the left point.

The Capitals tied it 1-1 at 2:01 of the second period when Nick Jensen’s slap shot from the top of the left circle deflected in off Mantha at the right post. It was Mantha’s fifth goal in eight games and 10th of the season.

Jensen had a goal overturned at 8:39 after Tampa Bay challenged for offside.

