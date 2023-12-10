Lightning win in OT, hand Kraken 7th straight loss

Kucherov, who also had an assist, finished a pass off the rush from Brandon Hagel in front.

Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, Hagel had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning (13-11-5), who were coming off a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann scored, and Jordan Eberle had two assists for the Kraken (8-13-7), who are 0-5-2 during their skid.

Philipp Grubauer allowed two goals on 23 shots in two periods before leaving with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Joey Daccord, who made five saves.

Cirelli gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 9:28 of the first period with a redirection of Nick Perbix's one-timer from the point.

Kucherov pushed it to 2-0 at 19:16 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Brayden Point at the left post.

Bjorkstrand cut it to 2-1 at 9:52 of the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that Vasilevskiy whiffed on with his glove.

Oleksiak tied it 2-2 at 12:23 with a one-timer off a pass from Eberle, who won a battle with Perbix in the corner to make the play.

McCann scored a power-play goal 14 seconds into the third period to give the Kraken a 3-2 lead. It was their first lead since a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22.

Nicholas Paul tied it 3-3 at 7:09, chipping in a pass from Cirelli in front.