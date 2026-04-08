Senators score 5 in 3rd, pull away from Lightning

Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Spence and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Senators (41-27-10), who have won three of their past four games. Drake Batherson had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

Ottawa is two points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“We've learned a lot, and every day this year it's an opportunity to learn, opportunity to grow,” Tkachuk said. “And this is the time of the year where we're showing it, and we're showing all that growth and all that lessons learned. So jobs are not done. We still have some very important moments, very important games coming up, and we'll be ready for it.”

Stutzle said: “I think well-deserved win. Everybody stepped up, and obviously good to get the power play going.”

Nick Paul and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (48-24-6), who have lost three of five. Jonas Johansson made 25 saves.

Tampa Bay is tied in points (102) with the idle Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadians, who defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 in a shootout on Monday. If the season ended today, the Lightning would be the No. 1 seed, and the Sabres would be the No. 2 seed based on tiebreakers.

“Good on Ottawa,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “They’re desperate to get in the playoffs. And for us, we’re a playoff team, we’re just not playing like one right now. We only have a couple games here to figure it out and see where we land, but we need to be better than we are right now.”

Spence gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 15:46, burying a wrist shot over Johansson's glove from the edge of the right face-off circle that bounced quickly off the back bar.